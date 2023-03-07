RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Fairmont native William McGirt finished tied for 57th at the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open over the weekend.

McGirt shot an opening round of 3-under 69 and was threatening contention, but lost about 30 positions with an even-par round of 72 on Friday. McGirt shot 2-under 70 on Saturday and was tied for 39th before the final round, but failed to make a birdie on Sunday in a 3-over 75.

McGirt hit 34 of 56 fairways for the event (60.7%), ranking eighth in the field in the statistic.

The Puerto Rico Open was an alternate-field event, held concurrent to the Arnold Palmer Invitiational, which had a much stronger field. Colombian player Nico Echavarria won the event at 21 under par for his first PGA Tour win; Wake Forest native Akshay Bhatia finished second after a Sunday 65, and earned enough FedExCup points for full status for the rest of the season.

McGirt is playing the 2022-23 PGA Tour season with conditional status, meaning his playing opportunities will be limited; he is not in the field for The Players Championship this week; he could potentially earn a spot in the field for next week’s Valspar Championship, the following week’s alternate-field Corales Puntacana Championship, or both. He is currently ranked 170th in the FedExCup standings.