As the weather gets warmer, spring sports are in full swing at Robeson County’s schools — and that includes softball.

With the local teams a few games into their season, here is a brief look at each squad, listed alphabetically.

Fairmont

Early in the season, Fairmont coach Donnie Carter says he’s still trying to figure out his lineup, both offensively and defensively, as he looks to replace the production of last year’s seniors, including slugger Santana Anderson and the speedy Alexis Hinson.

This year, Carter expects seniors Lindsey Floyd and Haleigh Jackson to step into those leadership roles for Fairmont (9-12 overall, 6-6 in Southeastern Athletic Conference last season; 1-1 this season entering play Tuesday).

“(Jackson) is one of those that leads by example,” Carter said. “She encourages them to do what they’re supposed to.”

Offensively, behind Floyd and Jackson, Kensley Newberry should contribute in her second varsity season. Freshman Kimberleigh Stevens, who catches and plays third base, is also someone Carter points to as a potential impact player.

“(Stevens) is in that mode of could be a Santana; when she hits, you can tell, it sounds different,” Carter said.

In the circle, Floyd is joined by Skyler McNeill and Sydney Bass, who have already pitched some innings for the Golden Tornadoes.

For a program seeking its first winning record since 2018, improvement from day to day will be the key, Carter said.

“We want to be better at the end of the year than we were when we started,” Carter said. “We want to compete, and I think we will compete, but we want to build a foundation so we can get better as the program goes on.”

Lumberton

The Lumberton Pirates graduated just one senior from a team that finished 16-10 overall and 7-7 in the United-8 Conference last season. With essentially the entire core back, the Pirates will look to take a big step forward this season, and entered play Tuesday at 3-0.

The top half of the batting order — Aniya Merritt, Alyssa Stone, Alona Hanna, Tiara Stueck and Nyiah Walker — are already well established as varsity contributors. But the entire batting order is the reason the Pirates are so offensively potent, Register said, including newcomer Jaelyn Hammond at second base.

“Our first five hitters, they get more of the notoriety because they knock in a lot of runs, but we’re pretty balanced and our back end of the lineup can score in different ways than the front half can,” Register said.

Halona Sampson, the 2022 Robeson County Pitcher of the Year, also returns in the circle, while the Pirates expect added pitching contributions from senior Kaleigh Martin, who has been strong in the season’s opening games. “I call it the two-headed monster,” Register said. “About six months ago it started to click (for Martin).”

The Pirates goals are the same as usual, Register said — win the conference, win the Robeson County Slugfest and go deep in the playoffs — but those are perhaps even more within reach this year with an experienced roster.

“From last year’s team we’re returning everybody, so we’re kind of tweaking a lot of stuff, so we can focus on little things, and little things do add up to big things.”

Purnell Swett

While some teams return a familiar core, Purnell Swett (23-3 overall, 13-1 United-8 Conference last season; 0-3 entering play Tuesday) does the opposite, losing seven seniors including lineup stalwarts Chloe Locklear, Josey Locklear and Angelica Locklear and two-way stars Summer Bullard and Chan Locklear, taking the field with a much different look after last year’s United-8 championship season.

“Now it’s just learning where to put them and what the expectations are what I’m going to get out of them as they get in the lineup,” Rams coach William Deese said. “I’ve been pleased with some of the things I’ve seen; we just haven’t put everything together yet for a whole game.”

Nyla Mitchell was an offensive catalyst last year, and takes on an even larger role as a senior leader alongside Bella Finelli, Georgia Locklear and Constance Seals. In addition to their offensive impact, all four are expected to pitch some innings, with Georgia Locklear expected to be the No. 1 pitcher.

“They understand the program, they know what to expect. It’s going to be a challenge, but what I tell them is they’ve got to be the leaders, and once they’re the leaders everybody’s going to follow.

Some of the lineup will be filled by others who are also underclassmen, but lack varsity experience, as well as some freshmen. While the team looks quite different, Deese says their goals are still the same — win the conference, or at least finish high; win the Slugfest; and make the state playoffs.

“We may not reach those goals, but if we don’t set them high, we don’t want to expect nothing lower,” Deese said.

Red Springs

Moving into Chelsi Oxendine’s second season leading Red Springs (0-14 overall, 0-12 in SAC last season; 1-1 this season), and now playing in a new, state-of-the-art facility, Red Springs sports a young team but one that looks to begin building a foundation.

“Overall I’ve got some good talent; if these girls stay together until senior year, I’m pretty sure we can make it deep in the playoffs,” Red Devils coach Chelsi Oxendine said. “I’ve got some freshmen that are hitting it out, making big plays; they’re stepping up even though they’re young.”

Oxendine expects senior leadership from Jada Kells and Sydney Bell this season, and juniors Kamarah Purcell and Sabria McPhatter are also key returners. The coach also looks to get contributions right away from some of her freshmen, including Telinda Pate, a strong pitcher and hitter, and Clair Lindsay, a “go-getter” and positive influence.

Red Springs earned its first win since April 27, 2021 when the Red Devils defeated Douglas Byrd last week.

“We’re just hoping to keep that momentum going,” Oxendine said. “Overall, I feel like we’ve got an opportunity to win some games as long as they keep their head on straight.”

And, regardless of how many games the team wins this spring, they’ll also look to build for the future with this core.

“Some goals will be for the girls to get a little bit better, learn on communication,” Oxendine said. “It’s not about wins and losses, it’s about getting the techniques right … and building a family program.”

St. Pauls

With a young group last year, St. Pauls finished 5-15 overall and 3-9 in the Southeastern but showed improvement from the previous season. With several key contributors back for the Bulldogs (2-0 this season), they hope to continue that improvement with an added year of experience.

“The main thing always with us is pitching,” Bulldogs coach Phillip Tyler said. “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got pitching and we’ve got some young kids, so hopefully they can play a good role in us being successful, that’s the main thing.”

That pitching starts with Yomaris Vasquez, in her third season as the team’s lead pitcher. Tyler also looks for senior leadership in the field from seniors Mia Washington, Kristlyn Chavis and Lakayla Chavis.

Other key returners offensively include Hailey Ray and Madison Locklear, who both had strong seasons as freshmen; Angel Purcell joins the Bulldog lineup this year as a freshman.

Goals for the Bulldogs include to increase their win total from last season and to make the state playoffs.

“We’re looking forward to the season, and approaching it with a positive mindset,” Tyler said. “That’s what I try to tell them; don’t put any pressure on yourself, just come out ready to play, be ready to contribute when your number is called.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.