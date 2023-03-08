PEMBROKE — As part of the growing pains being faced early this season by the Purnell Swett softball team, the Lady Rams have struggled having all three phases of the game play well at the same time.

The same was true Tuesday, as the Rams struggled at the plate and in the field in a 10-0 loss to Gray’s Creek.

Offensively, the Rams (0-4) were held to three hits against Bears pitcher Aslynn Lupton.

“We’ve been struggling putting the ball in play,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “Defensively we struggled a little bit, but that young lady that we faced, she threw the ball well. She had a lot of movement on the ball, and we kind of had trouble with some pitches. But as a team we’ve got to learn to take those pitches and put them in play — do something, bunt the ball, lay down a bunt, do whatever to get something started.

“We had a couple hits, a couple positives, so what we’ll do, we’re going to regroup and try to come back and put it all together. That’s been our thing, we haven’t been able to put it all together so far.”

Lupton struck out 15 Rams with just one walk, pitching a complete game in the win.

Purnell Swett’s scoring opportunities were few and far between. Georgia Locklear got to second base after a leadoff single in the second, and Rams were at second and third after Natalie Evington drew a walk and Bella Finelli singled and stole a base; both times, the rallies ended with multiple strikeouts.

Defensively, Purnell Swett made four errors, leading to four unearned runs by Gray’s Creek (3-1).

“We work hard on defense,” Deese said. “I think with us not swinging the bats, our minds kind of got into us, and we weren’t ready on defense. We’ve just got to come back and play and try to overcome those.”

Two first-inning errors allowed the Bears to score twice to take an early 2-0 lead, as Amariya Green and Jordan Knott came home on the second error, an outfield mishap.

Gray’s Creek added three runs in the second inning, with RBI singles by Roshell Williams and Anna Cobb and a wild pitch to score Green. Purnell Swett’s Georgia Locklear pitched around a one-out walk in the third, but Bears scored two unearned runs in the fourth after an outfield error for a 7-0 lead; a Jordan Knott two-RBI double in the fifth made it a 9-0 Bears advantage.

A Hannah Welsh RBI single in the seventh brought home Gray’s Creek’s 10th run of the evening.

Georgia Locklear took the loss for the Rams, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.

Purnell Swett lost seven seniors from last year’s United-8 Conference championship campaign; with Tuesday’s loss, the Rams have already lost more games this season than they did all of last season, and in one game have matched last year’s number of conference losses.

The Rams will look to get back to those winning ways when they host nonconference foe Hoke County on Thursday and resume conference play Friday at Cape Fear.

“We’ll keep plugging, we’ll keep working on defense, we’ll keep swinging the bats,” Deese said. “The pitching’s doing fine; we’ve just got to put the other things in, and work on those things that we need to work on. We’re going to continue to work, and continue doing the things we need to do.”

