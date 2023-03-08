PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett baseball team suffered a tough loss Tuesday when visiting Gray’s Creek scored two runs in the seventh inning to beat the Rams 4-3 in both teams’ United-8 Conference opener.

Gray’s Creek (2-1, 1-0 United-8) had no one on base with two outs before rallying with a walk, a single and a hit batsman before a Ty Stewart RBI single tied the game. Peyton Stanton then drew an RBI walk to give the Bears the one-run lead.

The Bears led 1-0 after a first-inning run; Purnell Swett (1-3, 0-1 United-8) took a 2-1 lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings. Each side scored a fifth-inning run, giving the Rams a 3-2 lead.

Both teams had six hits; Purnell Swett committed two errors and the Bears had none.

Malachi Gales had three hits to lead Purnell Swett and Waydan McMillan, Keithyn Hunt and Chandon Sanderson each had one. Gales, Hunt and Sanderson each scored a run; Gales, Jacob Chavis and Sanderson each had one RBI.

Braylon Lepley led Gray’s Creek with two hits.

Chavis pitched the first five innings for Purnell Swett, allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts. Chandon Sanderson pitched the last two innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts, and took the loss.

Matthew Perez allowed two runs with six strikeouts, pitching the first 3 1/3 innings for the Bears. Mason Barnes allowed one run with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, earning the win.

The Rams play Friday at Cape Fear.

Cape Fear beats Lady Pirates

The Lumberton softball team lost its United-8 opener against Cape Fear by a 6-2 score Tuesday.

Lumberton (3-1, 0-1 United-8) scored two runs in the third for a 2-0 lead; Cape Fear (4-0, 1-0 United-8) answered with two in the fourth, then scored three in the fifth for a 5-2 lead, and added an additional run in the seventh.

Lumberton’s two third-inning runs were unearned runs. Tiara Stueck was hit by a pitch for an RBI, an the Pirates’ second run scored on an error.

Aniya Merritt had three of Lumberton’s four hits and stole two bases; Alyssa Stone also had a hit.

Kailee Meredith, Lex Glemaker and Olivia Melvin each had two hits with an RBI for Cape Fear. Alex Serbio, Sabria Hanson and Noni MacFadden also had RBIs.

Glemaker allowed four hits with no earned runs and seven strikeouts, earning the win for the Bears.

Kaleigh Martin allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings for Lumberton with four strikeouts and took the loss; Halona Sampson allowed one earned run in 2 2/3 innings.

Lumberton plays a nonconference contest Thursday at Ashley before resuming league play Friday at Jack Britt.