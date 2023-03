INDIANAPOLIS — Junior Mariel Mencia Martinez wrapped up her third season in Pembroke with a 41st-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday morning.

The Dominican Republic native logged a time of 23.93 seconds in Wednesday’s preliminary round — 1.39 seconds off of the pace set by senior Johanna Buys from Indianapolis. The mark was the fifth sub-24 second time of the season for Mencia Martinez in the discipline.