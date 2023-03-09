SALISBURY — John Haskins will take the floor Friday as a head coach for the 784th time; the 515th with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s program. The Lady Braves will play their 1,299th game in program history.

But this game will be unlike any of the numerous ones before.

UNCP will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance Friday when the eight-seeded Lady Braves face No. 1 seed and Southeast Regional host Catawba at 5 p.m. in Salisbury.

“Being able to move through the conference tournament and watch them celebrate and cut down nets, and now to be able to move the next step, yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” said Haskins, who has coached the Lady Braves seasons and previously coached the UNCP men’s program for 10 seasons and is also making his first NCAA Tournament appearance. “We’re going to enjoy the process — but when we tip it up at 5 (on Friday), we’re not there to just be there, we’re there to compete and try to win a basketball game.”

UNCP (22-9) earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Sunday, beating top-seeded Belmont Abbey 56-46 in the championship game. The Lady Braves are the only Conference Carolinas program to earn a tournament berth.

While seeding suggests the UNCP is an underdog against the top-seeded Indians (25-5), the Lady Braves already have a win over Catawba this season; UNCP beat the Indians 67-58 on Dec. 19 in Pembroke. Hannah Russell led UNCP with 22 points and nine rebounds in that game; Courtney Smith, who will miss the NCAA Tournament due to injury, had 18 points and Zaria Clark scored 12 for the Braves. Lyrik Thorne, Catawba’s leading scorer this season, scored 20 points with seven assists in the contest and Jada Porter scored 17 points.

“They’re not the same team they were in December, nor are we, and obviously they’re a really good team at home, 15-0 at home, so it’ll be a different challenge than we faced in December,” Haskins said. “But they’re the No. 1 seed and we’ve got a win against them. … We feel like we can play with those teams, we’ve just got to do our things right.

Catawba made a 16-2 run through the South Atlantic Conference, winning the Piedmont Division championship in the regular season; a 10-game winning streak was snapped when the Indians lost to eventual SAC Tournament champions Lenoir-Rhyne in the semifinals of that event last week.

The Indians average 72.8 points per game, the 32nd-best mark in Division II, and will face a Braves defense allowing 53.9 points per game, sixth best in Division II. Thorne, a senior guard, averages 19.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game and was named SAC Player of the Year. The Indians also get major production from seniors Janiya Downs, a guard averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, and Sara McIntosh, a center scoring 11.6 points with 6.4 rebounds per game.

“They’re going to pressure, try and turn you over, so we’ll have to do a good job of making decisions … we can’t make live-ball turnovers and leave them runout baskets, easy baskets.,” Haskins said. “They’re a great transition offensive team that pushes the ball. They’ll drive it down your throat, if you don’t move your feet and stay in gaps. And they’ve got some kids that can shoot it; Lyrik Thorne is a tough matchup. She can shoot it, drive it, really athletic. … It’s going to be a challenge.”

Friday’s Catawba-UNCP winner will advance to Saturday’s second round to meet the winner of No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. No. 5 Clayton State, who play at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The other first-round games at the Southeast Regional Friday include No. 3 Georgia Southwestern vs. No. 6 USC Aiken at noon and No. 2 Wingate vs. No. 7 North Georgia at 2:30 p.m.

