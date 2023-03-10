LUMBERTON — Two teams each looking for their first win met on the soccer pitch Thursday at the Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility.

Both left the pitch still without a win after the Lumberton and Hoke County girls soccer teams battled to a 1-1 draw.

“It was a pretty even game, we played back and fourth,” Lumberton coach Ethan Freeman said. “I think in the second half they had a little bit more in the tank than we did, but we fought through it and we battled back and we held the tie, and I’m really proud of the girls.”

Both teams struggled to create scoring opportunities. Lumberton (0-4-1) scored its goal with 26:42 left in the opening half when Aydan Bullard found the top-left corner of the net from 20 yards after a pass from Anahy Carrera.

“Basically it was played up to our attacking (midfielder) Anahy and she laid it off to me, and I took the shot and it went in,” Bullard said.

The goal was Lumberton’s first of the season after shutouts in their first four matches.

“I’ve been telling them we’ve got to be taking more shots and not everything’s going to be perfectly lined up for us,” Freeman said. “A lot of the girls like to try to dribble inside the box and get really close, but we’ve been practicing shooting from outside and that kind of summed up what we’ve been working on out there, that goal. … If you can’t score — it’s kind of like a boxing match; if you’re not able to punch back you’re taking all the punishment, and you have to give some a little bit.”

After a key save by Lumberton goalkeeper Brianna Richardson in the early moments of the second half kept the Pirates in front 1-0, Desi McDonough made a penalty kick with 34:51 to go for Hoke County (0-4-1) to even the match at 1-1.

“They got a PK that was a little questionable,” Freeman said. “Bri did a good job, she dived the right way, she guessed the right way, she just came up a little bit short. The girl hit a pretty good PK. They had a little bit more momentum in the second half than we did, but we held through and held out for the tie.”

Much of the rest of the game was played out in the middle of the field, with few high-percentage chances for either side to score a go-ahead goal.

Lumberton opens United-8 Conference play Tuesday at home against Cape Fear.

“We’ve gotten off to a little bit of a slow start, but we’ve been battling in every game and I’ve been happy with what I’ve seen in the progression of the team,” Freeman said. “Going into next week, our conference (schedule), I’m optimistic, I think we’re going to do pretty well, I think we’re going to compete and I’m looking for good results.”

