WILMINGTON — The Lumberton softball team earned a 4-2 road nonconference win Thursday at Ashley.

Lumberton (4-1) scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings; Ashley (2-3) scored single runs in the first and second innings.

Aniya Merritt had three hits with an RBI for the Pirates, Jaelyn Hammond had three hits, Alona Hanna had two hits with two RBIs and Emma Jones and Carlee Register each had hits, with Register earning an RBI.

Vayda LeQuire, Ragan Martin and Lara Granados each had hits for the Screaming Eagles.

Kaleigh Martin (4-1) was the winning pitcher for Lumberton, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Griffin Pearce took the loss for Ashley.

Lumberton plays Friday at Jack Britt.

Fairmont earns convincing win over Lake View

Playing its second game this week against a perennial power in South Carolina high school baseball, Fairmont earned its second victory with a 7-1 home win over Lake View Thursday.

Fairmont (3-1) scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth; Lake View (0-1) scored its only run in the fourth with a solo home run.

Kenley Callahan had two hits for Fairmont and four more Golden Tornadoes hitters had one. R.J. Deese scored twice; Nate Jones, Callahan and Josiah Williams each had RBIs.

Noah Parker allowed one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts in six innings for Fairmont, earning the win. Williams pitched a hitless seventh inning with one strikeout.

Fairmont opens Southeastern Athletic Conference play Tuesday at St. Pauls.