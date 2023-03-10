The high school baseball season is now two weeks old for local high school teams, with some even beginning conference play this week.

With a few games complete, here is a look at what to expect from each local team during the rest of the season — in alphabetical order:

Fairmont

The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes are off to a strong start at 3-1, and have done so with several key pieces returning from last season (16-7 overall, 9-3 Southeastern Athletic Conference).

“The guys are coming out each day, they’re working, they’re doing the things we’re asking them to do to try to improve and get us where we want to be,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said.

On the mound, 2022 Robeson County Pitcher of the Year Noah Parker returns, alongside fellow senior Nate Jones and sophomore Mynkoda Smith, giving Chavis some starting pitching options.

“We’ve got three starting pitchers that we can run those guys out there and they’re going to give us a chance every night,” Chavis said.

Parker and Jones are also part of a core group at the top of the order that also includes senior Stanley Scott and sophomore Kenley Callahan. How the bottom half of the lineup produces — including the likes of R.J. Deese, Nemo Chavis, Josiah Williams and Parker Chavis — will determine how strong a season the team has, Chavis said.

While the team’s goal is to win a conference championship, Chavis said, they’re focusing simply on improving each day to ultimately play their best.

“We talk about those (goals), but only in passing; we just expect to come out each day and to learn and get better,” Chavis said. “If we can execute the small parts of the game, I like to call them the nuances of the game — we don’t necessarily have to beat the other team as much as we have to beat the game.”

Lumberton

As Lumberton looks to improve from last season’s 12-10 mark and 9-5 record in the United-8 Conference, the Pirates will do so behind a deep group of pitchers.

“I think our strong point is going to be our pitching staff,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “It’s the deepest pitching staff I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Garret Smith, the 2021 Robeson County Pitcher of the Year, provides the senior leadership for that group, while sophomore Shawn Henderson and junior Damian Robinson each had strong 2022 seasons; J.T. Hepler, Dalton Nobles and Caleb Maynor will also step into roles this season in which they’ll see some innings on the mound.

Offensively, Smith, Samuel Beck and Jacoby Brayboy provide the senior core, while juniors Tashawn Stocks and Trevon Moore will also be key contributors.

“I think that’s going to be the key to the season is how well we can hit the ball, if we can score some runs for our pitching staff.”

The Pirates hope to make the state playoffs, win the Robeson County Slugfest and win a conference championship, McLamb said.

“Game by game, the biggest thing is just to go out and compete, that’s the biggest thing we’ve been preaching so far this year,” he said.

Purnell Swett

Finishing off games was a concern for the Purnell Swett Rams last season (9-15 overall, 6-8 United-8) — and the team has already lost two seventh-inning leads in a 1-4 start this season.

“We’ve pretty much got everybody back from last year. We’re very talented; our biggest issue right now is finishing ballgames,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “It’s happened already twice this year … we’re struggling on making the hardest out in baseball.”

The Rams added UNC Greensboro signee and Fairmont transfer Malachi Gales at the top of the order.

“He brings a lot to the table, it’s just trying to figure out where he figures in and how he can best complement what we already had,” Lamb said.

Gales joins a group of returners including Keithyn Hunt, Riley Locklear, Waydan McMillan and Jacob Chavis set to make a “team effort” offensively, Lamb said.

On the mound, behind the senior Hunt leading the staff, the Rams’ innings will primarily come from sophomores Chandon Sanderson, Camden Hunt, Jacey Jacobs and Jaythan Locklear.

With a stated goal of a conference championship, the key will be learning to do the little things right to win at the varsity level.

“We’re having issues with basic baseball knowledge that if you’ve played that much baseball, we should know,” Lamb said. “Once we get that, things will start to add up, but you’ve got to do the little things right in this game.”

Red Springs

Plenty of excitement surrounds the Red Springs program this season, as the team begins play in a new, state-of-the-art facility, with a new-look roster and a new head coach.

Matt Strickland, a 2016 Purnell Swett graduate who served as an assistant coach for the Red Devils the last two seasons, takes over as head coach.

“We’ve got a lot of excitement around the baseball program, way more than we’re used to in the past,” Strickland said. “That’s the thing I’m trying to work on is changing the culture a little bit. … I can say with confidence we’re definitely a better team than we have been in the past.”

Juniors Jayden Hammonds and Tim Hammonds and Tyler Locklear, one of three seniors, will play key roles in the Red Devils’ lineup; Locklear does a “great job” on the mound, Strickland said.

“He’s really put in some work over the summer, he’s looking better confidence-wise and he’s turned into one of our better arms,” Strickland said.

Starting shortstop and pitcher T.J. Ellerbe headlines a large group of freshman which are the future of the program.

“All these new pieces are coming together and it’s making things a little more exciting,” Strickland said. “People are competing more at practice and things are just coming together for us.”

The Red Devils were 7-13 overall and 1-11 in Southeastern play last season; with a 3-1 start this spring, the Red Devils’ goal is to make the state playoffs for the first time since 2019, Strickland said.

St. Pauls

After a run to the third round of the state playoffs last year, what will the St. Pauls baseball team do for an encore? Several key contributors on last year’s team were juniors, meaning they’re back this spring for their senior campaign.

Will Brooks, the 2022 Robeson County Player of the Year, T.J. Parker, Cameron Revels and Kemarion Baldwin will be among the Bulldogs players to anchor the batting order, which balanced a strong middle of the order group and solid depth last season.

Revels, Parker and Brooks also each pitched key innings last year and are expected to continue as impact players on the mound.

While St. Pauls (19-7 overall, 10-2 Southeastern last season) was the last Southeastern Athletic Conference team standing in last year’s postseason, the Bulldogs did not win the conference title; they’ll look to do so this spring, though they’re off to a 1-3 start against a tough schedule so far.

Efforts to reach Bulldogs coach Matthew Hunt for this story were unsuccessful.

