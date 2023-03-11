Lady Braves struggle offensively in NCAA loss to Catawba

PEMBROKE — For a fleeting moment, the Lady Braves looked unstoppable.

Kalaya Hall hit two 3-pointers, then Alcenia Purnell hit one, a black-and-gold-clad crowd that had traveled in full force to the Piedmont was loud and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke looked primed to upend top-seeded Catawba in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

But there were still 38 minutes left in the game — and top-seeded Catawba provided a resounding answer, coming back to tie the game by late in the first quarter, taking a 15-point lead by late in the first half and cruising in the second half to earn a 57-40 win.

“We call that fool’s gold, because it’s kind of not our game just shooting 3s,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “But Kalaya hit a couple, and (Purnell) hit one early, so we jumped out — and we talked about trying to come out and try to punch them in the mouth a little bit, and then I said, hey, they’re going to punch us back. And they punched us hard. But that game was 12, 14, 15 points; we just couldn’t make the plays; we just couldn’t make the plays on the offensive end that we needed to to put more pressure on them.”

Outside of the initial spurt, eighth-seeded UNCP (22-10) struggled throughout the night offensively. The Braves shot 26.0% (13-for-50) overall from the field and missed 14 of their last 17 3-point attempts.

“I thought we picked a bad night not to make shots,” Haskins said. “I think Catawba’s aggressiveness bothered us a little bit. The refs basically let both teams play; we shot six freehold throws, they shot nine. We didn’t shoot a free throw until about six minutes left in the third quarter. Part of it was a testament to we weren’t aggressive enough attacking the basket and getting the ball inside.”

UNCP’s one shining moment came in the early 9-0 run, as the 3-pointers made by Hall and Purnell put the Braves up 9-0 with 8:17 to go in the opening quarter. But Catawba (26-5) ultimately wasn’t fazed.

“This time of year, we know teams are going to be focused and locked in early in games, and when they came out and hit the first three 3-pointers, I knew we would be fine once the game kind of settled in. Once we got settled in, we were able to make some plays.”

Lyrik Thorne scored the first two baskets for Catawba, then hit a 3 with 1:58 left in the first quarter to tie the score at 13-13. Each side made a basket in the balance of the period and the game was tied 15-15 entering the second stanza.

The Indians began the second quarter with a 17-2 run that included two more triples from Thorne and one from Janiya Downs — which extended their overall run to 32-8 over a 15-minute span — to take a 32-17 lead with 3:17 left in the first half; the Braves were held scoreless for over five minutes to start the quarter before a transition layup from Kelci Adams. UNCP got 3s from Purnell and Adams late in the second quarter to cut the Catawba lead to 32-23 at intermission.

The Braves held Catawba to 25 second-half points, but UNCP only scored 17 points of its own over the final 20 minutes. Janiya Downs hit a 3 to open the second-half scoring for Catawba, putting the Indians up 35-23, and the lead remained in double figures the rest of the way. Catawba led 37-25 for a four-minute scoreless stretch midway through the third, extended the lead to 44-27 late in the period and took a 47-32 lead to the fourth.

UNCP twice got within 12 in the final quarter, but no closer.

“They had 54 points with 10 seconds left in the game; that was a good enough defensive effort to win it, we just really struggled on the offensive end,” Haskins said.

Catawba outrebounded UNCP 40-29; the Braves were held to four offensive rebounds. The Braves forced 19 Indians turnovers, but had 17 of their own. Catawba shot 41.2% (21-for-51) for the game and was 37.0% (10-for-27) from distance.

“Catawba shot the ball well,” Haskins said. “The one thing about our pack line defense is that we may give up some 3s, and we gave up a few tonight. … My hat’s off to them, they’re an outstanding team and their size bothered us on the glass.”

Downs finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Catawba, Thorne had 13 points with four rebounds and five assists and Jada Porter had nine points.

Hall scored 15 points to lead the Braves; Purnell had eight points, Adams had seven points with six rebounds and Lillian Flantos scored six points.

While UNCP was playing on the road, the Braves appeared to have more fan support inside Goodman Gymnasium than the homestanding Indians.

“They travel well, and they support us the whole time,” Haskins said. “We didn’t give them a ton to cheer about tonight, but I did think the girls played hard for the whole 40 minutes.”

The loss ends the Braves historic season, including a Division-II-era school-record 22 wins, the program’s first conference tournament championship and its first NCAA Tournament appearance. But the entire roster is expected to return for next season; as a result, the ending provided less finality for the Braves team with no one having played their last collegiate game.

“I’m just proud of our girls; it was a great season,” Haskins said. “I told them, I usually get sad at the end of the season, but I’m not nearly as sad because that whole group’s coming back, so this is hopefully a stepping stone towards next year. … Hopefully it’s a motivating factor.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.