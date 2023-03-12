PEMBROKE — The 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team utilized timely hitting, as well as a pair of outstanding performances from its starting pitchers, to finish off a weekend sweep of visiting Francis Marion on Saturday at Sammy Cox Field. The Braves scored a trio of first-inning runs to key a 4-2 win in Saturday’s opener, and then scored five unanswered runs in the nightcap to fuel a 7-4 triumph.

The results marked the 799th and 800th career victories for head coach Paul O’Neil who picked up his 700th win as UNCP’s skipper earlier this season against Saint Anselm. The Braves (18-4, 8-1 CC) have now won six-straight games in the series with Francis Marion (11-13, 6-6).

In the doubleheader opener, Christian Jayne (single) and Michael Kocen (walk) both reached safely to start the home half of the first inning, and Ethan Ott gave the Braves the lead for good on a RBI double to the gap in right field. Kocen crossed the plate two batters later on a run-scoring groundout, and Trent Harris delivered the final blow of the inning with a RBI double down the left field line.

Branden Kunz (3-1) scattered eight hits and struck out five across 5-2/3 innings of work to pick up his third win of the season in Saturday’s opener, while Chase Jernigan worked 1-1/3 innings of scoreless relief to notch his second save of the campaign.

Ethan Ott and Trent Harris both had two hits, including a double and an RBI, for the Braves. Carlos Amezquita also had a double.

Isaac Schuck was 3-for-3 for Francis Marion, Blake Falor scored two runs and Zack Summerville had an RBI. Chas DeBruhl was the losing pitcher.

In the second game of the twin bill, Francis Marion loaded the bases with its first three at-bats in the fifth, and used a 2-run single from Tyler Reynolds to knot the score up at two apiece. The Patriots took their first lead of the afternoon via an ill-timed error by the UNCP defense, and made it a 4-2 lead on Zack Summerville’s RBI groundout.

Carlos Amezquita drew a 4-pitch walk to lead off the UNCP fifth, and then moved within 90 feet of home plate by swiping both second and third base. Michael Kocen’s RBI single easily plated Amezquita from third base, and Kody O’Connor’s solo homer in the ensuing at-bat knotted the score up at four apiece.

An inning later, the Braves’ Joey Rezek climbed aboard thanks to a clutch error to lead off the sixth, and moved to third base thanks to a sac bunt off the bat of Trent Harris. Michael Kocen’s perfectly placed bunt single minutes later was enough to push across the eventual game-winning score for the hosts.

Jonathon Jacobs (2-1) struck out five across six solid innings from the hill in the nightcap to pick up his second-straight win, while newcomer Luke Barrow grabbed his first save with the Braves with two scoreless innings of relief work.

Kasen McCawley had three hits with a double and an RBI for UNCP; Kody O’Connor had a home run and a walk and Michael Kocen had an RBI and a walk.

Charlie Bussey had two hits for the Patriots, Tyler Reynolds had a hit with two RBIs and Kollin Crepeau and Tanner Wakefield each scored runs.

UNCP will open up a four-game road trip on Tuesday when it makes the short trip up U.S. 74 to battle No. 14 Wingate (15-8) at Ron Christopher Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

Braves softball sweeps Fayetteville State

The UNC Pembroke softball team needed extra innings in the opening contest and registered 13 hits in the second game to secure a sweep of visiting Fayetteville State on Saturday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field. UNCP trailed for the entire part of the opening contest, but a seventh-inning rally proved the be the spark for the victory. Seven of the 13 hits for the Black & Gold in the second game were for extra bases, including a home run from Samantha Allred.

The two victories for the Braves (7-14) marked the first doubleheader sweep of the season. The Broncos (3-12) have now lost the last 19 meetings against UNCP, and fall to 0-6 when playing on the road.

In the top of the fourth inning in game one, Treja Patterson lit up the scoreboard with a homer over the right field fence.

Lauren Hilbourn got the seventh inning started for UNCP with a leadoff double to left field and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Olivia Hall’s sacrifice fly to deep left field allowed Hilbourn to score to tie the score at 1-1.

With the International Tiebreaker Rule in play, Kadence Sheppard was placed on second to start the eighth inning. Cirstin Calloway laid down a bunt that allowed her to stand on second and move Sheppard to third after a fielding error by the pitcher. Samantha Allred smacked a single to center field to plate Sheppard for the win.

Sheppard had two hits including a double and Samantha Allred and Olivia Hall each had one hit with an RBI for the Braves. Madison Dyson pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts and Abby White earned the win for UNCP.

Tanika Powell had two hits and Patterson earned an RBI with her homer for Fayetteville State. Braynka Brown (0-5) took the loss.

In the second inning of the nightcap, Fayetteville State loaded the bases after a single up the middle, walk and a hit by pitch. Morgan Jackson smacked an RBI single through the left side, followed by a two-run single to the outfield grass from Angel Johnson. The Broncos registered four hits and took an early 6-0 lead from the inning.

Lauren Hilbourn (double), Olivia Hall (walk) and Kaci Roberson (walk) loaded the bases to start the bottom half. The runners advanced after an ill-timed wild pitch, but Kadence Sheppard’s double to right center field plated three runs. Samantha Allred sent one out of the park to tie the score at 6-6. UNCP had runners on the corners after a double from MaKenna Sibbett and a single by Emily Rose, but a double from Lauren Hilbourn would score Sibbett. Marijo Wilkes and Kadence Sheppard each found the outfield grass to put the Braves ahead 10-6.

Sheppard had four hits with two doubles and four RBIs, Cirstin Calloway had three hits with a double and an RBI, Allred had two RBIs with her home run and Hilbourn had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs for UNCP. Abby White (2-0) earned her second win of the day and Summer Bullard earned her first collegiate save for the Braves.

Angel Johnson had three hits and two RBIs for the Broncos and Purnell Swett graduate Angelica Locklear had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. BreAnna Steele (1-4) was the losing pitcher.

The Braves will be back in action on Monday at home when they welcome West Chester (5-4) to Pembroke. First pitch of the twinbill is slated for 2 p.n. at the UNCP Softball Field.

UNCP wrestling concludes season at NCAA Championships

Redshirt junior Shylik Scriven toughed out a 13-9 decision over Fairmont State’s Austin Gibson in the preliminary round of the 184-pound tournament to highlight action for the 18th-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team on Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.

Scriven lost his next two matches after the win and was eliminated from the competition.

Scriven’s victory marked the only win of the day for the Braves as 133-pounder Logan Robinson and 197-pounder Bryce Walker dropped two matches in their respective tournaments.

Despite the setbacks, the Black & Gold has now logged team points at 20-straight NCAA Championships events dating back to the 2002-03 campaign. Friday’s action marked the 41st year that UNCP has been represented on the sport’s biggest stage, and the seventh-straight year that the Braves have qualified multiple wrestlers for the event.