GREENVILLE, S.C. — After playing a key role for the UNC Pembroke softball team in the series against Fayetteville State paved the way for Kadence Sheppard as she has been named as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

A native of Laurinburg, Sheppard started in both contests and logged a team-best .667 batting average. The freshman went 6-for-9 over two games while registering three doubles. Sheppard posted a 1.000 slugging percentage and drove in four runs. The newcomer finished the series going a perfect 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts and did not record a strikeout in her nine at bats.

The Braves will begin Conference Carolinas play on Friday when they welcome Southern Wesleyan (2-16, 0-0 CC) to Pembroke for Alumni Weekend. First pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 2 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission is free.