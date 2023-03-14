Two weeks into the high school girls soccer season, a common theme has emerged among Robeson County’s four squads: that they’re young teams each looking to build a foundation for the present and future.

As the teams begin conference play, here is a glimpse at each local team, listed alphabetically:

Lumberton

Lumberton (5-14-2 overall, 3-9-2 United-8 Conference last season) has four losses and one tie over its first five matches entering play Tuesday, but coach Ethan Freeman is confident that growth from the Pirates’ nonconference schdeule will show in the results as conference play begins.

“We’ve been in every game, regardless of what the results have been,” Freeman said. “We’ve competed, we’ve done well. I honestly believe once we get in conference we’re going to start seeing some success and we’re going to perform pretty well.”

The Pirates’ leadership comes from its senior class in goalkeeper Brianna Richardson, taking over in goal for the graduated Diamond Harris; midfielder Aydan Bullard “swinging balls out wide”; and defender Mia Brayboy, the “anchor” on the defensive back line.

“We’re going to go as far as they go,” Freeman said. “If they have good games, we’re going to have a good game. If they’re performing, we’re going to have good results.”

Senior midfielder Emily Guzman, a transfer from South Carolina, is a physical player who can play all over the field, Freeman said; she and Anahy Carrera, a sophomore midfielder, will also be key contributors.

The Pirates’ goals are to win the Robeson Cup and to finish in the top half of the United-8 Conference standings, Freeman said.

“I think that’s really doable,” Freeman said. “I think we’ve got the talent to do that, we just have to find that final pass to get some goals. That’s where we’re struggling right now.”

Purnell Swett

Despite relying on key contributions from several freshman, Purnell Swett (12-8-1 overall, 7-6-1 United-8 last season) was easily Robeson County’s best program last season. That freshman class is now a strong sophomore class for the Rams, who entered play Tuesday at 3-1 to start this spring.

“Everybody has accepted their roles and they’re trying to do their best to accomplish what we’re asking of them,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “It’s just coming along and hopefully the team can keep gelling along.”

Sophomore forward Josie McLean returns after earning Robeson County Player of the Year honors last season, and already has nine goals and two assists through four games in the current campaign.

“She’s improved with her passing and her understanding of being able to take players on, but also being able to relieve the pressure and get the ball off her foot and find the open man,” Strickland said.

Other impact players for the Rams include sophomore forward Anileigh Locklear, already with four assists; sophomore Ava Giles and junior Wren Jacobs in the midfield and sophomore Jahna Locklear and senior Raven Cummings in the backfield.

“The girls that I’m asking to step up and help with the scoring and assists are accepting their roles and really trying to do their best to spread the wealth around instead of being a one-person attack, and we’re trying to be more diverse than just one-sided,” Strickland said.

The Rams hope to improve on last season’s results, when they finished fourth in the United-8 Conference and reached the first round of the state playoffs.

Red Springs

Red Springs (1-13 overall, 0-10 Southeastern Athletic Conference last season) struggled through some growing pains last season, and saw some roster reinforcements join the Red Devils this spring; the team is off to a 1-1 start.

“We’ve grown from last year,” Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes said. “We’ve got a couple of good pieces from the middle school and we’re coming together pretty good. We’ve still got a lot of growing to do and a lot of experience to get for a lot of the players, but we’re coming along.”

The addition of middle school soccer in Robeson County, Hughes said, has immensely helped a Red Devils team that is playing several freshman, with players already having more game experience before they arrive to the varsity team.

Senior midfielder Jennifer Mendez will provide the leadership of an otherwise-young team.

“Her leadership will be important for us,” Hughes said. “Her ability to score, and her ability to get others involved and in the right position. She just brings everything together.”

Paola Ramos, a speedy senior forward, and freshman defender Angelique Arizmendi will also be key contributors for the Red Devils.

After last year’s one-win season, the lone victory of which came against St. Pauls in the third-place game at the Robeson Cup, the Red Devils will look to be more competitive this year as they hope to build moving forward.

“Our goal this year is to be competitive in each and every game, and to continue through this season to show what we’ve improved on over the past year, and to give ourselves a better position to win games,” Hughes said.

St. Pauls

After a two-win spring a year ago, St. Pauls (2-13 overall, 2-8 Southeastern last season) already has more victories this season after a 3-0 start.

“We have to learn that it’s better to see how we play the game than if you win or lose,” St. Pauls coach Saul Lopez said. “But nonetheless, the team is looking pretty good. We still need to tweak some areas and some positions, but I feel like if we work hard getting in the right mindset of things, I feel like we’ll be good this season.”

Lopez, 25, is in his first year coaching the team after previously serving as an assistant coach; the 2016 Red Springs graduate is also an assistant coach in the Bulldogs boys program.

Defender Jacqueline Castillo and midfielder/forward Tonya Garcia are the senior captains for the Bulldogs.

“Having the seniors there, I feel like they can show the newcomers the ropes about how to play a certain position. Basically the seniors are the teachers at some point, with the experience that they have,” Lopez said. “It started off a little tough, I’m not going to lie, but I feel like from where we started to where we are now, we grew.”

Defenders Danna Soriano, a junior, and Neveah Liles, a sophomore, and sophomore midfielder Vilma Maldonado are also expected to be key players for the team.

As the Bulldogs “focus on our craft and development,” Lopez’ goals aren’t measured in specific achievements but in how the team plays.

“Communication plays a big part within soccer,” Lopez said. “Distributing the ball, making plays. Making runs at that. That way we can get up top with those runs.”

