WILSON — Georgia Page logged a one-under-par 71 in the final round of action to help the UNC Pembroke golf team to a first place finish at the Barton Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the Wilson Country Club.

A redshirt senior, Page was crowned as the individual champion and finished 11 strokes ahead of the competition. She finished the tournament with 27 pars and six birdies.

Page was also named as Conference Carolinas Co-Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday, marking the third time this season that Page has earned the recognition.

Amanda Hamrin (18 over par) finished just inside the top-10 after a two-round total of 162 to finish tied for 9th place on the individual leaderboard. Toni Blackwell (21 over par) registered an 82 in the final round to finish tied for 15th place, while Samantha DeBusk (22 over par) logged a 17th-place finish. Hanne Sofie Borgen (23 over par) rounded out the scoring for the Black & Gold in 18th place.

UNCP won the team competition by seven strokes over Emmanuel; the Braves finished at a 52-over-par total of 628 with the Lions at 59 over. Mount Olive was third at 69 over, with the other four teams in the field well behind the top three.

Elizabeth Ritchie (18 over par), who was competing as an individual, finished in a two-way tie for 9th place with Hamrin. Chessa Lee (21 over par), who was also competing as an individual, finished the two-round tournament in a tie for 15th place with Blackwell.

The Braves will take a short break from competition and resume action on April 2 at the North Georgia-hosted Bracket Challenge. The two-day tournament will be played at the Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer, Ga.

McLean, Braves baseball blank Wingate

The 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team scored three runs in the opening frame to give sophomore right-hander Evan McLean all of the run support he would need, and the Braves pushed their win streak out to six games with a 8-0 shutout of Wingate on Tuesday at Ron Christopher Stadium.

The Black & Gold (19-4) improved to 30-6 against their region under head coach Paul O’Neil with Tuesday’s result, while also improving to 6-1 away from Pembroke this season as well. It was just the second loss in the last five outings for the Bulldogs (15-9) who have already registered 11 wins at home in 2023.

McLean (3-0) struck out eight batters and allowed just three hits across six scoreless innings to notch his third win from the hill this season. Rhett James surrendered just two hits across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to register his first save of the campaign.

The Braves got on the board in a hurry in the first inning as Christian Jayne (single) and Michael Kocen (walk) both reached base safely to set the table for Will Hood’s 2-run double two batters later. Joey Rezek followed with a RBI double to the gap in right field to give the visitors a 3-0 advantage.

Rezek was 3-for-4 for the Braves with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Jayne also had two hits, with two runs and three stolen bases. Hood had a hit, a walk and two RBIs.

Seaver King had two hits and a walk for Wingate. Brent Walls (1-1) was the losing pitcher.

The Braves will continue a four-game road trip this weekend when they head to Central, S.C., to take on Conference Carolinas rival Southern Wesleyan (9-13, 5-4 CC) in a weekend set at Dr. C. Keith Connor Field. The squads will open the series with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday.