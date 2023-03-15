CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — UNC Pembroke wrestling head coach Othello “OT” Johnson added another entry to his prestigious coaching resume at last week’s NCAA Division II National Championships when he was celebrated as the 2023 recipient of the Bob Bubb Coaching Excellence Award.

The award, which is named for National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Hall of Famer Bob Bubb who led Clarion to more than 320 dual meet victories from 1976-92, is presented annually to an outstanding coach who epitomizes the qualities and characteristics of a role model and mentor for developing young student-athletes.

“This is a testament to the guys who have trusted us to be their leaders and a part of their journeys here at UNCP,” Johnson said. “This award is theirs not ours. Thank you to my colleagues for believing in me and honoring me with this award.”

Johnson, who served as an assistant coach for the Braves from 2006-11, has compiled a 119-69 (.633) dual meet record in 12 seasons as the head coach of the Black & Gold. Over the last 12 seasons, the program has amassed 50 national qualifiers and 21 all-America honors, as well as a trio of individual national championships as well. Johnson has also mentored 45 NWCA Scholar All-America recipients across that span as well.