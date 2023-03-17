St. Pauls guard

earns 2nd county

POY recognition

ST. PAULS — Jakieya Thompson didn’t score or assist on every basket, or pull down every rebound, or grab every steal for the St. Pauls girls basketball team.

It just felt like she did.

After an all-around season in which she showed excellence across four different statistical categories, the Bulldogs’ senior point guard has been named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian, winning the award for the second time after also earning it in her sophomore campaign.

“Only thing I can say is hard work pays off,” Thompson said. “And everybody motivating me to get better.”

Thompson, a four-year All-County player, averaged 22.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 6.9 steals per game. She scored 33 points on Feb. 1 against Midway, while also compiling five triple-doubles; in four of them she was in double figures in points, rebounds and steals, not the typical categories of points, rebounds and assists — and she even threatened a rare quadruple-double on a couple of occasions.

“It shows what kind of kid she is,” said Jaymar Thompson, St. Pauls’ head coach and Jakieya’s father. “She doesn’t play for the awards, but just to see people recognize her shows what kind of a player she is. She works really hard; she’s a winner, she loves to win. Whatever it takes to win, she’s willing to do it, the right way.”

Thompson won the award as a sophomore while on a team loaded with four upperclassman teammates who are now playing college basketball. She is still the engine driving the Bulldogs, just as she was then, and is the offensive facilitator at point guard, but has now taken on an increased role in every other facet of the game, too, as a senior.

“It’s really different,” Jakieya Thompson said. “It shows me how much improvement I have since my sophomore year, how much more mature, and how I stepped up as a leader to my team. … Younger grades, I had a role, but my senior year I had to step up more and do more. I had to fill in the spots that I felt like I needed to.”

The opportunity to play her senior year in her father’s first season as the Bulldogs’ head coach made Jakieya Thompson’s success all the more special.

“It was really unique to enjoy this last year with her, and me being able to stand up and coach her,” Jaymar Thompson said. “She really made my job easier; when she went out those couple of games, I had to really ‘coach’ coach. … That girl, she just really made my job easy.

“I’m kind of used to playing under him with travel ball, but high school and travel ball are different,” Jakieya Thompson said. “It means a lot to me; we’ve both improved over the season this year.”

Jakieya Thompson helped lead the Bulldogs to a 20-6 overall record, winning a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship and advancing to the third round of the state playoffs.

The Bulldogs have gone 87-9 over Jakieya Thompson’s four-year high school career, including a 2A East Regional final appearance in 2022.

“She’s a team-first player,” Jaymar Thompson said. “I used to tell her when she was growing up, ‘go score the ball,’ and she was like ‘Daddy, we won. I didn’t have to score for us to win.’ She plays to win, she doesn’t play for the stats.”

Jakieya Thompson will play college basketball at North Carolina A&T State in Greensboro, joining former Bulldogs teammates Taliya Council and Tamyra Council, who are currently completing their freshman year at the university. After four stellar years for St. Pauls, she’ll leave some big shoes to fill in the Bulldogs’ lineup.

“She’s going to be missed bad; the whole town’s already talking about it,” Jaymar Thompson said. “It’s hard to replace something like that.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.