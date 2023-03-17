Fairmont’s Xavier Johnson (4) does up for a dunk attempt during Jan. 6 game against Clinton in Fairmont. Johnson was named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett boys basketball coach Jeremy Sampson coaches his team in a timeout during a Dec. 10, 2021 game against Gray’s Creek in Pembroke. Sampson was named Robeson County Coach of the Year.

Above all, the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season in Robeson County was a season of ups and downs. Every team in the county had some memorable moments of success, and each also faced some adversity.

Through it all, some stood out as the county’s best on the hardwood. Here is The Robesonian’s All-County team and postseason awards for this season:

Player of the Year

Lumberton point guard J.B. Brockington was named Robeson County Player of the Year for the second straight campaign after leading the Pirates to a 24-win season, a second-place conference finish, a Robeson County Shootout title and a third-round state playoff appearance.

The Mount Olive signee averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game in his senior season.

For more on Brockington’s award-winning season, see the related story on page 1B.

Coach of the Year

After leading his team from a difficult losing streak to start the season to a third-place conference finish and a state playoff berth, Purnell Swett’s Jeremy Sampson has earned Robeson County Coach of the Year honors.

The Rams started 0-6 before winning 12 of their next 18 games; they were 9-5 in the United-8 Conference to finish in a tie for third with Cape Fear.

“(I had) great kids this year; they played with heart and didn’t give up, and strived to get to the playoffs,” Sampson said. “I’m just blessed with my family support, and the crowd support this year, good fans.”

The program’s first playoff appearance since 2012 was a team goal — and the Rams accomplished it to end the 11-year drought.

“The guys bought in, did not quit, and they continued to battle and got better, and sometime around mid-January really gelled as a team,” Sampson said.

Defensive Player of the Year

After emerging as a shot-blocking force in his high school debut, St. Pauls freshman Tyson Thompson has been named Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year.

“Tyson has not only led our team in blocked shots, but he also led our team in charge attempts and charges taken,” said Corey Thompson, St. Pauls head coach and Tyson’s father. “To be a good player you have to be able to do defend, and that’s what I think he’s been consistently doing this year.”

Tyson Thompson averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and an eye-popping 2.9 blocks per game. He had five blocks or more in five games this season, including a high of seven on Jan. 24 against Fairmont, and had four blocks in five additional games.

“I’m already pretty long. … I might not be able to score the most points, but I can get you a big-time block,” Tyson Thompson said. “(The key is) you challenge every shot and make yourself a good shot-blocker.”

“I’ve always stressed to him the importance of being a rim protector, especially at his size; you can have guys that have height but they’re not good shot-blockers,” Corey Thompson said. “So it’s about timing, and about reading, to be a good shot-blocker; it’s anticipation, and I think that’s one thing he does very well as his young age.”

Tyson Thompson, who was much stronger statistically later in the season as he acclimated to the varsity level, was a double-figure rebounder in four games, with a high of 12 on Feb. 13 against Midway; he also scored a career-high 24 points in that game.

Underclassman of the Year

Showcasing an ability to score in bunches that leaves the future bright for Fairmont, Xavier Johnson has been named Underclassman of the Year.

The sophomore guard averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game for the Golden Tornadoes.

“I feel like he’s earned it, the way he played in certain games,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Him being a sophomore, he tried to carry a lot of the load; he tried to do some of the things that seniors do. I think it’s going to be a good confidence-builder for him coming back.”

Johnson’s season included a 29-point performance with seven 3-pointers in an overtime upset of East Bladen on Feb. 3, and a 27-point afternoon in the Robeson County Shootout’s third-place game against St. Pauls.

“Once he gets going he can roll them off. He can run off four or five 3s before you realize he’s hot,” McNair said. “That’s why I encourage the guys to get him the ball while he’s going, because he can be streaky.

Most Improved Player

Stepping up to lead as a senior, and greatly increasing his production in the process, has earned Purnell Swett’s Connor Harris Most Improved Player honors.

Harris averaged 15.4 points and 3.0 assists per game and ranked ninth in the state with 4.3 steals per contest.

“Last year he was a good player as a junior, but he was stuck behind eight senior guards playing a lot,” Sampson said. “He became a leader, not just with his play on the court but he became a vocal leader with the guys and they started to follow his lead, and that started showing in the win column for us.”

All-County Team

Jacob Hammonds, Sr., G, Lumberton — 11.1 points per game

*Tre Lewis, Sr., F, Lumberton — 10.6 points, 11.4 rebounds

*Cobe Oxendine, Sr., G, Lumberton — 8.4 points

*Marcus Galbreath, Sr., F, St. Pauls — 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds

Elijah Blanding, Sr., G, St. Pauls — 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds

Jaylen Sturdivant, Jr., G, Red Springs — 17.5 points, 3.0 assists, 4.3 steals

*Kaedon Porter, Jr., G, Red Springs — 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists

*Makhi Arthur, Jr., G, Red Springs — 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds

Marcus Lowry, Sr., F, Purnell Swett — 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals

Landon Cummings, So., G, Fairmont — 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds

* — denotes 2022 All-County selection

Lumberton’s Jaiden Shephard, St. Pauls’ Cameron Revels and Lukus Osborne, Purnell Swett’s Adarius Grissett, Collin Sampson and Riley Brooks and Fairmont’s Tyrek Thompson each earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County team is chosen by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.