Lumberton point guard ends HS career with 2nd Robeson County Player of the Year selection

LUMBERTON — If the Lumberton boys basketball team scored a basket over the last two seasons, chances are J.B. Brockington had a hand in it.

Last year, Brockington stepped into an expanded role at the point-guard position for the Pirates and was named Robeson County Player of the Year. This winter, after an expanded scoring role in addition to nearly averaging double figures in assists, the senior repeats as the winner of the award, named by The Robesonian.

“I feel like I did a great job this year leading my team,” Brockington said. “My team didn’t have a great outcome that we wanted, but I feel like we proved a lot of people wrong this season.”

Brockington averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.8 steals this season, helping lead the Pirates to a 24-6 record which included a second-place United-8 Conference finish, the Robeson County Shootout championship and a third-round state playoff appearance.

“He’s been the heartbeat of our team for the past two seasons for sure, but what he’s done over a four-year period of time is remarkable,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “His high-school career has been nothing short of great, and we’re definitely going to miss him.”

Brockington had to take on an increased load of the scoring for the Pirates with fellow senior guard Cobe Oxendine playing at far less than 100% strength throughout the season due to a knee injury.

“He had to change his mindset a lot when Cobe went down. Cobe was the Robin to his Batman, his support,” Edwards said. “They played so well together, and we were all looking forward to a great senior season for them two, playing side by side. … It was tough; he took on many coats, and he did everything he possibly could. The last 11 games of the year, he didn’t even sub out one time.”

Brockington scored 20-plus points seven times this season, including a career-high 31-point performance against Purnell Swett in the Robeson County Shootout first round on Dec. 14.

But Brockington also continued doing what he’s best known for — being an offensive facilitator. He had 10-plus assists in 13 games this season, including 16 against Gray’s Creek on Jan. 6.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that a Lumberton guard has won Robeson County Player of the Year honors; Brockington’s pair of selections come after Jordan McNeill won the award in 2020 and Charlie Miller in 2021.

Brockington began his high school career as a freshman role player on the 2019-20 Pirates squad that won the NCHSAA 4A co-state championship, playing in a backcourt that also included McNeill, Miller and Jadarion Chatman. He started as a sophomore, but still largely played a role alongside Miller and Chatman in their senior season, before the last two years becoming the driver for the Pirates over the last two seasons.

“His junior and senior year having stepped into a massive role that he’s had to embrace with a much smaller team lineup-wise when it comes to depth,” Edwards said. “We didn’t have a lot of depth, but he embraced it, he was great with it, and he worked extremely hard. The growth he’s had from his freshman year to right now is just astronomical.”

“I feel like coming in as a freshman, I just wanted to impact the team any way I could,” Brockington said. “Sophomore year, the same thing really. Junior year, I just had to take a big step; we had some seniors that were leaving and I had to take a big step and take control of the team. I feel like I did a great job my junior year and my senior year leading the team, and I feel like I was a great leader.”

Brockington will play collegiately at Mount Olive, an NCAA Division II program competing in Conference Carolinas.

The fact he gets to represent Robeson County two years in a row, that’s big time. I’m proud of him and he’s worked extremely hard. I’m a fan now, so I’m looking forward to what he does next.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.