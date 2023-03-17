Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson, center right, looks on as St. Pauls’ Jashontae Harris (11) takes a 3-point shot attempt over Fairmont’s Sydney Jacobs (4) during a Jan. 24 game in Fairmont. Thompson was named Robeson County Coach of the Year.

St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson (10) and Red Springs’ Monica Washington (45) battle for a rebound during a Dec. 16 Robeson County Shootout semifinal game at Red Springs. Washington was named Robeson County’s Most Improved Player.

Fairmont’s Taniya Simms (24) drives towards the basket as St. Pauls’ Julianna Bell (12) defends during a Jan. 24 game in Fairmont. Simms was named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year.

The 2022-23 girls basketball season in Robeson County was collectively one of the best in county history, with three teams reaching the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs; two of those shared a regular-season conference championship, while the other won the Robeson County Shootout title. There were plenty of positive takeaways from the seasons of the other two schools, too.

With that success comes the difficult decision for The Robesonian’s sports staff of choosing the All-County team and award winners — perhaps a tougher task than ever this year. Those selections are each below.

Player of the Year

After developing into a do-it-all guard for St. Pauls in her senior season, Jakieya Thompson was named Robeson County Player of the Year.

Thompson, a four-time All-County player, averaged 22.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 6.9 steals per game this season, helping lead St. Pauls to a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship and the third round of the state playoffs.

For more on Thompson’s season, see the related story here.

Coach of the Year

Four years after inheriting a winless Fairmont program, the Golden Tornadoes won a share of the regular-season Southeastern title. After building the Golden Tornadoes from the bottom to the top, Marcus Thompson is the Robeson County Coach of the Year.

“This is really exciting, to be set apart,” Marcus Thompson said. “It’s beautiful to put a cap on four years, I don’t look at it as just this year. And not even a cap, because the future is still bright. I always give the girls a pat on the back, because without them and without the coaching staff, we don’t do it.”

Fairmont was 9-15 in Thompson’s first season, 7-4 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign, his second, then 16-10 in 2021-22. The Golden Tornadoes were then 24-5 this season, the most wins in school history, and reached the third round of the state playoffs.

“You’re glad you were able to give something to it, but just to be a part of it, and to watch those girls’ growth, and to be able to also send the seniors off with some kind of hardware,” Marcus Thompson said. “Twenty years from now you’re not going to remember how many points you scored or how many rebounds you had, but you’ll be able to always say ‘I did this with my sisters.’ It’s huge, because it’s something you talk about. It’s beautiful to see your words come to life.”

Defensive Player of the Year

The defensive spark plug for the Purnell Swett girls through the best multi-year run in school history, Nyla Mitchell has been named as Robeson County’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Mitchell, a three-time All-County player, has typically guarded the opposition’s best player over the last two seasons, a 49-7 stretch including this season’s Robeson County Shootout title, second-place conference finish and third-round state playoff run. She averaged 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.

“She’s always involved, always in passing lanes, always on the weak side, just disrupting things,” Rams assistant coach Matt McNeill said. “What makes her a great defender is when she’s away from the ball, the things she’s disrupting off the ball, and a lot of coaches had trouble with that.”

“Being able to stop the other team’s best player gives us time to wind up on our offense, just being able to not let the best player score and stuff,” Mitchell said. “It’s a lot of work, but just knowing that I’ve got their back and stuff, and just being able to make sure that I’m locking down their best offensive player just for us to score on the offensive side.”

Indeed, Mitchell’s offensive production also saw a big increase this season; the senior guard averaged 15.8 points and 3.6 assists per game.

The offensive production, in a lot of ways, comes from the same place as her defense — coaches say she’s got a lot of heart.

“There were times that she guarded players that might have been a little faster, but her knowledge and her athleticism made a lot up,” McNeill said. “Players like her with a lot of heart and desire and athleticism, they excel, especially defensively, because to play defense you’ve got to have heart, and that she has.”

Underclassman of the Year

After a breakout season that was a key part of Fairmont’s championship-winning success, Taniya Simms has been named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year.

Simms averaged 12.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game for the Golden Tornadoes in her sophomore campaign.

“Taniya is one of those girls who proves positive that hard work pays off,” Marcus Thompson said. “Taniya wasn’t even sure about basketball, and there’s still so much more work for her to do, but Taniya didn’t come in with as much skill as her 2025 counterparts, but she stayed in the gym all summer long and worked.

Simms had 18 double-doubles this season; she scored 17 points or more in six games, including a 24-point game Jan. 4 against Lumberton, and had nine 17-plus-rebound games, including a 25-rebound night Jan. 20 against Red Springs.

“She’s been an amazing presence inside,” Marcus Thompson said. “She worked hard on the glass, she finished down low. It’s a presence we didn’t have; that’s one of the things we were missing last year.”

Most Improved Player

After more than doubling her scoring total and nearly doubling her rebounding total, Red Springs sophomore center Monica Washington has been named as Robeson County’s Most Improved Player.

Washington made a living as an inside presence, scoring 15 points per game almost exclusively on looks from in the paint, and averaging 15 rebounds per game.

Washington’s rebounding success included a tremendous two-day stretch in December, with a 31-rebound game against Living Water Christian and a 33-rebound performance against Epiphany, leading the Red Devils to the Terry Walls Holiday Invitational championship. She had three additional games with 20 or more rebounds.

Washington also scored a career-high 28 points in the win over Epiphany, and scored in double figures 19 times this season.

All-County Team

*^#Kylie Chavis, Sr., G, Purnell Swett — 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 4.5 steals per game

*^#Natalie Evington, Sr., G, Purnell Swett — 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals

Niyah Locklear, Sr., C, Purnell Swett — 9.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks

*Jashontae Harris, Jr., G, St. Pauls — 22.2 points, 3.0 assists, 3.6 steals

Aniyah Easterling, Sr., G, St. Pauls — 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals

^#Paris Bethea, Sr., G, Fairmont — 7.2 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 steals

Sydney Jacobs, Sr., F, Fairmont — 7.1 points, 7.4 rebounds

*^Carly Hammonds, Sr., G, Lumberton — 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals

*^La’Kayia Hunt, Sr., G, Lumberton — 11.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals

#Sydney Bell, Sr., G, Red Springs — 10.0 points

* — denotes 2022 All-County selection

^ — denotes 2021 All-County selection

# — denotes 2020 All-County selection

Purnell Swett’s Jayda Dial, St. Pauls’ Tyasia Baldwin, Zakoreya Davis and Julianna Bell, Fairmont’s Miah Smith, Niah Smith and Amyrikal Vaught, Lumberton’s Gabby Locklear and Aydan Bullard and Red Springs’ Rilee Sampson earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County team is chosen by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.