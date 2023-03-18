LUMBERTON — Lumberton softball’s Kaleigh Martin pitched a no-hitter in a 5-1 victory Friday against visiting United-8 foe Gray’s Creek.

Martin struck out 15 Bears hitters over seven innings with five walks, allowing one unearned run.

Lumberton (7-2, 2-2 United-8) scored two runs each in the first and second innings and one in the fifth; Gray’s Creek (5-2, 2-1 United-8) scored its lone run in the second.

Tiara Stueck was 3-for-3 for the Pirates with two home runs and four RBIs. Martin helped herself at the plate with two hits and Alyssa Stone had one hit with an RBI. Halona Sampson and Jaelyn Hammond also had hits for Lumberton.

In other action on the Lumberton campus Friday, the Pirates baseball team defeated Gray’s Creek 5-4.

Lumberton’s baseball and softball teams play Tuesday at Douglas Byrd.

St. Pauls softball tops Fairmont

The St. Pauls softball team earned a 13-2 win at Fairmont Friday, avenging a loss to the Golden Tornadoes earlier this week.

St. Pauls (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) scored seven runs in the first inning, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Angel Purcell had two doubles for St. Pauls and scored three runs with two RBIs. Hailey Ray had two hits with a double and two runs scored and Mia Washington had a hit and three RBIs.

Fairmont (4-5, 1-1 Southeastern) was held to three hits by St. Pauls pitcher Kayla Williams, who threw a five-inning complete game.

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at Red Springs and Fairmont hosts Midway.

South View beats Lady Rams

The Purnell Swett softball team lost 6-1 in Friday’s United-8 Conference matchup at South View.

South View (7-1, 4-0 United-8) scored three runs on a third-inning home run by Paige Ford, one run in the fifth and two in the sixth. Purnell Swett (2-6, 1-3 United-8) scored one run in the first inning after two walks and a passed ball that allowed Jayla Graham to score.

South View’s Jordyn Parnell took a no-hitter into the sixth before Purnell Swett’s Bella Finelli got the Rams’ first hit. Parnell had 11 strikeouts.

Georgia Locklear (1-5) took the loss for Purnell Swett.

Purnell Swett travels to Seventy-First Tuesday.

Purnell Swett baseball defeats South View

The Purnell Swett baseball team earned a 9-6 win over South View in Uinted-8 Conference play Friday.

Purnell Swett (3-5, 2-2 United-8) scored two runs in the first inning, one in the third, five in the fourth and one in the sixth. South View (4-4, 2-2 United-8) scored two in the third and four in the sixth. The Rams outhit the Tigers 11-7; the teams combined for nine errors, including five by Purnell Swett.

Malachi Gales led Purnell Swett with four hits, three runs and an RBI. Jacob Chavis had three hits with three runs and two RBIs for the Rams and Keithyn Hunt had two hits and two RBIs. Chandon Sanderson also had two RBIs, with one hit.

Sanderson pitched the first three innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts, earning the win. Jaythan Locklear pitched two scoreless innings, with three hits allowed and two strikeouts, and Chavis pitched the final two innings, also not allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts to earn the save.

Purnell Swett hosts Whiteville for a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m.