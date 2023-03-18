Fairmont Golf Club news

Roy Williamson and Lonail Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a big victory over Knocky Thorndyke and Bob Antone. The second flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen with James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long coming in second place. Knocky Thorndyke and Tom Cleveland were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senor Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top Rounds posted this week include: Daniel Leonard with a 73, Mitch Grier 73, Danny Glasscock 75 and James Thompson 75.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 65, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Warren Bowen and Roy Williamson.

Tim Moore and Ricky Rogers won the first flight with a 71, winning by two strokes over runners-up Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly.

Closest to the pin winners were Roger Pierce, Tiger Will and John Haskins.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

