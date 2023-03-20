LUMBERTON — Hat tricks from Purnell Swett’s Josie McLean and Lumberton’s Mia Brayboy propelled the Rams and Pirates into the championship game of the Robeson Cup girls soccer tournament as Purnell Swett and Lumberton each won semifinal matches played Saturday at Lumberton.

Purnell Swett defeated Red Springs 4-0 in the first semifinal.

The Rams (4-3) led the Red Devils (1-4) 2-0 at halftime, and scored two more goals in the second half.

McLean, who was the tournament MVP when the Rams won the championship last year, scored three goals, all unassisted; Anileigh Locklear also had an unassisted goal for Purnell Swett.

Lumberton beat St. Pauls 4-1 in the nightcap, giving the Pirates their first win of the season.

St. Pauls (3-2) scored first on a goal by Sabrina Velasquez. Lumberton took a 2-1 lead by the end of the first half, with both first-half goals by Brayboy.

Lumberton (1-6-1) scored two more goals in the second half, the first by Brittney Hernandez and the second by Brayboy.

Brayboy assisted on Hernandez’ goal; Aydan Bullard and Anahy Carrera also had assists for the Pirates.

Next week’s Robeson Cup championship round will be played at Purnell Swett. The host Rams will face Lumberton at 7 p.m. for the championship, in a rematch of the 2022 tournament championship won by Purnell Swett. Red Springs and St. Pauls will meet in the third-place match at 5 p.m.