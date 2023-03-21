PEMBROKE — The fantastic four-year Purnell Swett career of point guard Kylie Chavis culminated with an All-State selection this week.

Chavis was named third-team All-State by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Chavis, a UNC Wilmington signee, averaged 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 4.5 steals per game in her senior season for the Rams, leading the team to a second-place finish in the United-8 and a third-round state playoff appearance.

For her career, Chavis scored 1,439 points with 677 rebounds, 398 assists and 301 steals; this averages to 19.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game; she was named Robeson County Player of the Year in 2020 and 2022 and earned All-County honors this season. The Rams were 72-22 during her high-school career, including the 2022 United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament championships and a 25-0 start that season before a second-round playoff loss.

Chavis led the Rams to the Robeson County Shootout championship in each of the last two seasons, and is a two-time tournament MVP.

Chavis is the first girls or boys player from Robeson County to earn NCBCA All-State honors in recent history.

North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones was named the NCBCA’s State Player of the Year and Panther Creek’s Danielle Sullivan earned Coach of the Year honors.

Cape Fear’s Jayda Angel, who competed against Purnell Swett at Lumberton in the United-8 Conference, earned first-team All-State honors.

Richmond’s Paul McNeil earned boys State Player of the Year honors; Central Cabarrus’ Jim Baker was named boys state Coach of the Year.