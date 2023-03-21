LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School football program will host a youth football camp next month.

Coach McFatten’s Football Camp, hosted by the Pirates’ new head football coach Dennis McFatten, will be April 29 at Lumberton High School for grades 4-8. The camp will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free; registration opens at 3 p.m.

Drills for all campers will include height and weight, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5 and broad jump; grades 4-6 will also do cone drills, bag drills and catching drills, while grades 7-8 will have a catching competition, passing competition, kicking competition and punting competition.

Prizes will be given out at the camp.

For more information on the Lumberton camp, contact McFatten at lumbertonncfootball@gmail.com.

Fairmont will also be holding a camp on June 24 hosted by Duke football player and former Golden Tornado Jordan Waters.

The Jordan Waters Football Camp will be held June 24. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the camp is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon; admission is free and open to grades 1-12.

The event will also include a cheerleading camp with Wake Forest cheerleader Mahlea Hunt.

For more information on the Jordan Waters Football Camp, contact Tonya Fleming at tfleming96@yahoo.com.