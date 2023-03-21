PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — After making the cut in each of his last two starts, Fairmont native William McGirt will look to continue the positive momentum this week at the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

McGirt will tee off on the 10th hole at 7:21 a.m. ET on Thursday, paired with Arjun Atwal and Daniel Chopra. The threesome will start Friday’s second round on the first hole at 12:11 p.m. ET.

McGirt finished tied for 57th in his last start, three weeks ago at the Puerto Rico Open, and 29th the previous week at the Honda Classic. The two made cuts came after he missed the cut in his previous three starts, dating back to last October. This week marks his seventh start of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, in which he is playing on conditional status due to finishing outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings last season.

This will be McGirt’s first time playing in the Corales Puntacana Championship, held at the Corales Golf Club at the Puntacana Resort & Club on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic. The Tom Fazio-designed layout opened in 2010 and has hosted the PGA Tour since 2016.

The Corales Puntacana Championship is an alternate-field event on Tour, played simultaneously to the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, which attracts 64 high-ranked players.

With no top players in the Corales Puntacana field, Wyndham Clark, Thomas Detry and Joel Dahmen are the tournament’s betting favorites. Defending champion Chad Ramey is also in the field.