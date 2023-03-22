FAIRMONT — The Fairmont baseball team made a statement in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Tuesday, earning a 4-2 win at home over reigning conference champion Midway, handing the Raiders their first loss of the season.

Fairmont (6-2, 2-1 Southeastern) scored two runs in the first inning and one each in the fourth and sixth innings. Midway (8-1, 3-1 Southeastern) scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Noah Parker scattered five hits over 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run with three walks and five strikeouts, earning the win for Fairmont. Mynkoda Smith pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and did not allow a hit or walk, with two strikeouts, earning the save.

Kenley Callahan had a double, an RBI and a run for Fairmont, R.J. Deese had a double and two RBIs and Mynkoda Smith had a double. Parker Chavis scored twice and Stanley Scott had one run.

Wyatt Lucas had two hits and one RBI for Midway. John McLamb allowed three unearned runs in five innings for Midway and took the loss.

The teams meet again Friday in Newton Grove; Fairmont will first host West Columbus in a Wednesday nonconference tilt.