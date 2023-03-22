FAYETTEVILLE — Two Purnell Swett pitchers combined to no-hit the Seventy-First baseball team over six innings Tuesday as the Rams earned a 14-0 win in United-8 Conference play Tuesday.

Jacob Chavis pitched 2 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts for Purnell Swett (4-6, 3-2 United-8) and Jaythan Locklear pitched 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk against the Seventy-First (2-5, 0-4 United-8) offense.

Offensively, Purnell Swett scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the fifth and eight in the sixth.

Chandon Sanderson had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Rams, Chavis had three hits, two runs and an RBI, Riley Locklear had two hits, two runs and three RBIs and Connor Harris had two hits and a run. Malachi Gales, Jaythan Locklear, Camden Hunt and Evert Pinto also had hits, with Gales recording a run and two RBIs, Hunt scoring once with two RBIs and Pinto scoring once. Marcus Lowry also had a run and three RBIs, Bladdon Hammonds scored twice and Waydan McMillan scored once.

Purnell Swett hosts Douglas Byrd on Thursday.

Lady Rams rout Seventy-First

Georgia Locklear pitched a three-inning no-hitter for the Purnell Swett softball team Tuesday en route to a 19-0 win at Seventy-First in Fayetteville.

Locklear (2-5) struck out seven batters with one walk.

Purnell Swett (3-6, 2-3 United-8) scored three runs in the first and four in the second before striking for 12 runs in the third.

Bella Finelli was 4-for-4 for the Rams with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs, Nyla Mitchell had three hits with four RBIs and two runs, Georgia Locklear had three hits with a double, two runs and three RBIs, Lanna Haggans had three hits and two RBIs, Tomya Hunt had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Nylah Johnson had two hits and a run.

Seventy-First is 0-6 overall and 0-3 in United-8 play.

Purnell Swett hosts Hoggard in a nonconference game Thursday before resuming league play Friday by hosting Douglas Byrd.

Lumberton blasts Douglas Byrd

Lumberton softball pitchers Kaleigh Martin and Halona Sampson combined for a three-inning no-hitter as the Pirates beat Douglas Byrd 19-0 Tuesday.

Martin struck out six and walked one in two innings pitched and Sampson struck out two in one inning.

A 10-run first inning set the stage for the Pirates (8-2, 3-2 United-8), who also scored five runs in the second and four in the third.

Tiara Stueck was 3-for-3 for Lumberton with a home run and six RBIs and Carlee Register was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Aniya Merritt, Jaelyn Hammond, Nyiah Walker, Alona Hanna, Sampson and Kaela Ortt each had one hit for the Pirates; Merritt had a stolen base and two RBIs, Hammond had a double and four RBIs and Walker had two RBIs.

Douglas Byrd (0-7, 0-4 United-8) issued 14 walks to Pirate hitters.

Lumberton hosts Seventy-First Friday.

St. Pauls softball dominates Red Devils

The St. Pauls softball team defeated county rival Red Springs 16-2 in a Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup Tuesday at Red Springs.

Angel Purcell led St. Pauls (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern) with three hits, including two home runs and a double, and had four RBIs. Ke’Myah Baldwin had two hits with a double and five RBIs.

Yomaris Vasquez pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing two hits with five strikeouts for St. Pauls.

Red Springs (1-3, 0-2 Southeastern) will travel to St. Pauls when the teams meet again Friday.