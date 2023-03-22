RED SPRINGS — In a game that featured a four-run inning with no hits, and a separate five-run inning with one hit, somebody was going to have to win ugly as Red Springs and St. Pauls met on the baseball diamond Tuesday.

St. Pauls used that five-run inning — well-timed in the top of the seventh — to come from behind to earn an 8-5 win over the Red Devils.

“That’s baseball. The team that scores the most runs wins, and that’s the way it turned out tonight,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “It’s an ugly win, it was, but every win I get I’ll take. … Down big and we fought to the end.”

St. Pauls (3-4, 2-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) trailed 5-3 after six innings before the first five Bulldogs hitters in the seventh all reached, and each came around to score.

Theo Setzer led off with a walk and Zious Dorley reached on a fielder’s choice and error, with the error allowing Setzer to score. Dorley stole second and Cameron Revels was intentionally walked; when Joshua Garner attempted a sacrifice bunt, an error let Dorley score to tie the game. Cameron McNeill reached on an RBI fielder’s choice in which no out was recorded; a pinch-runner for Revels scored from third for a 6-5 Bulldogs lead.

“The kids kept fighting until the end and took advantage of some things they were giving us,” Hunt said. “We were hurt all the way across the board; I had to get some people some rest in certain locations, and had to make some adjustments in the first and put them in a difficult situation, but we battled to the end. … That’s what it’s about: sticking together, being one unit and battling to the end; playing seven innings of baseball.”

Lead in hand, the next two St. Pauls hitters made outs before the Bulldogs got some much-needed breathing room with a Jaden Parker single.

“That was really big, and Jaden was hot all night,” Hunt said. “He had two hits, but he reached every time. Just a sophomore stepping up and filling his position; I just hope my seniors can take a look at that and we can get on a roll.”

Red Springs (4-3, 0-2 Southeastern) made two errors and walked two batters in the fateful seventh.

“I’m proud about how we came out and played a decent team tonight, and how we battled all game long,” Red Springs coach Matt Strickland said. “But next time we’ve just got to lock in on finishing the game. All we had to do was get three outs there and that’s a win in the books; we’ve just got to learn how to finish. … A little bit of it has to do with how young we are. I feel like when we got out there to get those three outs, we got a little timid. We beat ourselves there; they didn’t do anything special to win that game.”

Red Springs took its 5-3 lead with a four-run fourth inning. Tim Hammonds reached on an error, Isaiah Locklear was hit by a pitch and Keithan Clark walked to load the bases. Jeb Clark reached on an RBI fielder’s choice with an error that brought home two runs before RBI groundouts by Tyler Locklear and Jalen Brown plated two more.

“We just capitalized on mistakes,” Strickland said. “They were not solid on defense all night; we should have done a little bit better job (throughout the game) of putting the ball in play and making them make plays.”

Red Springs also scored a first-inning run after T.J. Ellerbe reached on a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on an error. St. Pauls did not allow a hit until the fifth inning despite allowing five runs in the span.

St. Pauls took a 3-1 lead in the second after a triple by Kemarion Baldwin and a double by Zious Dorley, with Baldwin, T.J. Parker and Jaden Parker scoring runs in the frame.

Cameron McNeill pitched the final four innings for St. Pauls and allowed three hits and no earned runs, earning the win. He relieved Revels after three innings; Revels allowed four unearned runs on no hits.

Tyler Locklear pitched six-plus innings for Red Springs, allowing five runs and three hits to earn a no decision. T.J. Ellerbe, who relieved Locklear in the seventh, took the loss with three unearned runs.

The teams will meet again Friday in St. Pauls. After a close game Tuesday, both sides are feeling some confidence entering the second game of the conference series.

“We’ll just take the momentum into Friday night,” Hunt said. “We’re still good; we’ve got T.J. ready to go Friday. Hopefully everybody’s back to good health and we’ll be ready to go and just take the momentum into Friday.”

“Just a lot of confidence, a lot of motivation,” Strickland said. “We already know we can hang with this team, we’re just as good as they are, and a little motivation because we knew we should’ve won that game.”

