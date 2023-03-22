FAIRMONT — After being one of the centerpieces of Fairmont’s girls basketball turnaround over the last four years, Amyrikal Vaught will play at the next level.

The senior wing signed Wednesday to play at Cape Fear Community College.

“When I visited there, I felt like I was welcome,” Vaught said. “The coaches made it like a second home down there. I like it down there, I like the environment.”

The 5-foot-8 Vaught averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in her senior season this winter as part of a Golden Tornadoes team that won a program-record 24 games and a share of the Southeastern Atheltic Conference regular-season championship, and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.

“They’re getting somebody who wants to be better, who does a great job following instructions. When you’ve got somebody who can defend, she will definitely be on the court because she can defend almost anybody,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “The only thing they’re going to have to do is challenge her motor. Once they challenge her motor, if she accepts the challenge, she won’t have a problem getting an offer out of (junior college).”

Vaught has been a key contributor on the Golden Tornadoes over the last four years, with the team going 56-34 in that span after it was winless the year before in 2018-19. Vaught averaged 8.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in her high school career, including a 10.0-point average as a junior in 2021-22.

Thompson announced at Vaught’s signing Wednesday that her No. 21 jersey, and the No. 1 jersey of fellow senior Paris Bethea, will be effectively retired by the program as long as he is the head coach. Bethea is scheduled to sign collegiately on Thursday.

“I just keeps getting better, it keeps getting sweeter. Every time you think it’s almost over it keeps getting sweeter,” Thompson said. “To see what you talked about come to life, and it comes to life through hard work. … To see her smile, to see her get to this point … she’s overcome a lot.”

Vaught also had offers from Mount Olive in Division II, Guilford in Division III, St. Andrews in NAIA and Fayetteville Tech at the junior-college level. She’s excited to play out her dream of playing college basketball.

“It’s great. It was on my bucket list. One step closer to my goal,” Vaught said. “That’s what I’ve looked for since my freshman year. I’m happy I made it.”

