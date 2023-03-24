PEMBROKE — Behind five RBIs from Jacob Chavis and a 10-run first inning, the Purnell Swett baseball team earned at 25-4 win in five innings against visiting United-8 Conference foe Douglas Byrd Thursday in Pembroke.

After its 10-run opening frame, Purnell Swett (5-6, 4-2 United-8) scored three in the second, three in the third and nine in the fourth. Douglas Byrd (1-10, 0-5 United-8) scored one run in the first inning and three in the second.

Chavis had two hits and two runs in addition to his five runs driven in. Caden Locklear, Keithyn Hunt and Easton Oxendine also had two hits each for the Rams; Malachi Gales scored three runs and Chandon Sanderson, Jacey Jacobs, Keithyn Hunt, Waydan McMillan, Camden Hunt, Oxendine and Bladdon Hammonds each scored twice. Marcus Lowry had four RBIs and Riley Locklear, Keithyn Hunt and Connor Harris each had two.

Yonkery Gabe Nunez Ayala led Douglas Byrd with two hits; he and Wyatt Rodger each had one RBI for the Eagles.

The Rams will travel to Hoggard Saturday for a 3 p.m. nonconference matinee.

Fairmont wallops West Columbus

The Fairmont baseball team earned a 16-5 win in five innings in Thursday’s nonconference home game against West Columbus.

Fairmont (7-2) scored four runs in the first, five in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth. West Columbus (3-6) also scored four runs in the first inning, but was subsequently held scoreless until a single run in the fifth inning. Fairmont outhit the Vikings 11-2.

Stanley Scott had four hits, four RBIs and three runs to lead the Golden Tornadoes offense. Kenley Callahan and Noah Parker also had two hits each; Parker had four RBIs and three runs and Callahan had one RBI and four runs. Nate Jones and Josiah Williams each scored twice.

Brennan Little had two runs for West Columbus, which was held to two hits.

R.J. Deese started for Fairmont and pitched 1/3 of an inning; Williams pitched the final 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit with three walks and three strikeouts, earning the win.

Fairmont plays a key Southeastern Athletic Conference game Friday at Midway.

Lady Rams fall to Hoggard

The Purnell Swett softball team lost 13-2 in five innings in Thursday’s home nonconference affair with Hoggard.

Hoggard (6-2) scored four runs in the third inning, six in the fourth and three in the fifth. Purnell Swett (3-7) had two first-inning runs.

Lanna Haggans had a hit and two RBIs for Purnell Swett. Maddie Scanlan and Macey Ciamillo each had two hits for Hoggard.

Bella Finelli (2-1) started for Purnell Swett and took the loss; Georgia Locklear and Nyla Mitchell also pitched one inning each. Ava Cook got the win for the Vikings.