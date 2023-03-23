FAIRMONT — Paris Bethea suffered a torn ACL to end her senior season with the Fairmont girls basketball team practically before it began.

Less than a year and a half later, Bethea celebrated with her family and friends Thursday as she signed to play college basketball at Meredith College.

“A lot of hard work, dedication, God,” Bethea said. “God got me through it.”

Bethea will play for the Avenging Angels at the NCAA Division III level; Meredith is an all-female school located in Raleigh.

“The coaches, they actually showed that they cared,” Bethea said. “When I tore my ACL, they were reaching out, making sure I had everything I needed.”

Bethea, a 5-foot-3 point guard, averaged 7.2 points, 5.1 assists and 5.0 steals in her senior season, leading the Golden Tornadoes to a program-record 24-win season, a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship, and a third-round state playoff appearance.

“(She’s) somebody who has tremendous work ethic and overall is just a fighter,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “She can inspire so many people with her story. She’s a fighter and she doesn’t give up; you tell her no, she’s going to try to make it a yes. … They’re getting one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached.”

Bethea, an All-County selection in 2020, 2021 and 2023, averaged 9.7 points per game for her high-school career, including a 13.5-point average in her sophomore season; her scoring dropped and assists went up as a senior on a team with more depth around her.

At Amyrikal Vaught’s signing to Cape Fear Community College on Wednesday, Thompson announced that Bethea’s No. 1 and Vaught’s No. 21 jerseys will effectively be retired by the program as long as he is the head coach.

“She was just one of those kids that stuck with it and trusted the process, and I know this is huge for her,” Thompson said. “It’s hard to put in words. They took a chance on Fairmont when Fairmont (girls basketball) was at its lowest, and they were definitely serious about the game when they came out of middle school.”

Bethea also had offers from Cape Fear, Fayetteville Tech and Brunswick at the junior-college level, but took the chance to sign with a four-year school at the NCAA Division-III level.

“It’s like a mission accomplished,” Bethea said. “Going to college and playing basketball has been my goal since middle school and I finally got it.”

