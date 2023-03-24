ABERDEEN — Harmony Richardson has been bowling all her life.

In her senior year at Purnell Swett, she completed a historic achievement, for herself and her school.

Richardson recently won the state championship in bowling, winning the individual competition held at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen.

“It was a great feeling. I cried because I was just so happy,” Richardson said. “(I was) trying to set history.”

And make history she did — Richardson becomes Purnell Swett’s first individual state champion since Demond Smith won in the discus throw in 1991, the only other championship in school history.

“It’s fabulous. This was the first in history that we’ve even had somebody to place first, so it’s a wonderful feeling, but at the same time I think she really deserves it,” Purnell Swett coach Sequial Locklear said. “She really deserves to be recognized, because last year she also came second place in states, and her opponent only beat her by one pin. … I think she’s worked really, really hard.”

After last year’s runner-up finish, Richardson bowled games of 192, 235 and 191 in the first three games of the competition, with a total of 618 which paced the field. The top four bowlers then advanced to the “roll-off” stage with head-to-head matches. In the semifinal round, Richardson defeated Purnell Swett teammate Cierra Godwin; Richardson bowled a 246 and Godwin a 223.

“Our match was really close,” Richardson said. “We both had high games. … I would have been proud if she won too, but I was proud of myself.”

Richardson then defeated Hoke County bowler Hailey Cabell in the championship with a 192 against Cabell’s 172.

“Towards the end me and the girl I was bowling against, who’s from Hoke County — it was close,” Richardson said. “If I’d mess up, she’d do good; if she’d mess up, I’d do good. But somehow I did it towards the end.”

Richardson, who works at a bowling alley, began bowling in the fifth grade, but has been around the game even longer.

“I’ve been in the bowling alley my whole life,” Richardson said. “My parents met there, they got married, so I was born into a bowling family. … Once I started getting better and bowling against good bowlers, they just helped me get better.”

“As a coach, I’m very proud of her and her hard work,” Locklear said. “I know that she’s spent countless hours, between practice and outside of practice. Being dedicated to bowling helped tremendously to get her to where she’s gotten.”

Last year, when Richardson placed second, she was the only individual from Purnell Swett to qualify for states. This year, the Rams were second in the team competition, propelled by two of the top four individual finishers in Richardson and Godwin.

Locklear hopes the success can help the program build as bowling grows at the high-school level.

“I hope that we can get some good, strong bowlers that want to bowl, to want to practice, at practice and outside of practice,” Locklear said. “I hope that it helps attract some good bowlers, or bowlers that want to bowl, to improve and to keep working for the future.”

Bowling is not a North Carolina High School Athletic Association-sanctioned sport; high school competition is organized by area bowling alleys and includes schools from around the Sandhills region.