ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls baseball team scored five runs in the first inning and allowed just one hit Friday in a 12-0, five-inning win over Red Springs.

St. Pauls (4-4, 3-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) followed up its five-run first inning with four runs in the third and three in the fourth.

T.J. Parker pitched a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts for the Bulldogs.

Joshua Garner, Kemarion Baldwin, Cailen McNeill and Cameron Revels each had two hits for St. Pauls; Will Brooks scored three runs, Garner scored two and each of the other seven Bulldogs starters scored one.

Isaiah Locklear, Tim Hammonds, T.J. Ellerbe and Carnelius Manning each pitched for Red Springs (4-4, 0-3 Southeastern). Jayden Hammonds had the Red Devils’ only hit, a fourth-inning single.

St. Pauls will travel to West Columbus for a Saturday matinee before a one-week break from conference play next week; the Bulldogs instead play Thursday at Scotland and Friday at home against Freedom Christian. Red Springs travels to Midway Tuesday.

Midway beats Fairmont to split series

After the Fairmont baseball team handed Midway its first loss of the season on Tuesday, the Raiders answered Friday to top the Golden Tornadoes 6-1, splitting the two-game Southeastern Athletic Conference series.

Midway (10-1, 4-1 Southeastern) scored four runs in the third and two in the fourth; Fairmont (7-3, 2-2 Southeastern) scored one run in the sixth. The Golden Tornadoes were held to two hits and made four errors.

Josiah Williams and Noah Parker had Fairmont’s two hits; Williams scored the team’s lone run and Nate Jones had an RBI.

Trey Gregory had three hits and Wyatt Richards had two for Midway.

Casey Culbreth pitched a complete game for Midway, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Nate Jones started and pitched three innings for Fairmont; Mynkoda Smith pitched three innings with no runs and two hits allowed.

Fairmont won the first game against Midway 4-2 on Tuesday. The Golden Tornadoes begin a new two-game series in Southeastern play Tuesday at Clinton.

Lady Pirates make quick work of Seventy-First

The Lumberton softball team earned a 16-0 win in three innings over Seventy-First in United-8 Conference play Friday.

Lumberton (9-2, 4-2 United-8) scored 10 runs in the first inning, one in the second and five in the third.

Two Lumberton pitchers combined for a three-inning no-hitter. Halona Sampson pitched two innings with five strikeouts, earning the win; Kaleigh Martin pitched one inning with two strikeouts and one walk.

Tiara Stueck, Alyssa Stone, Alona Hanna and Martin each had two hits and three RBIs for Lumberton; Stueck and Martin each had two doubles, Stone had a double and Hanna a double and a triple. Aniya Merritt had one hit and one RBI, Jaelyn Hammond had one hit, a triple, and one RBI and Carlee Register had one RBI.

Seventy-First is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in league play.

In baseball action, Lumberton defeated Seventy-First 11-1 in five innings.

Lumberton’s baseball and softball teams each host Purnell Swett Tuesday.

Rams baseball dominates Douglas Byrd

Behind five RBIs from Jacob Chavis and a 10-run first inning, the Purnell Swett baseball team earned at 25-4 win in five innings against visiting United-8 Conference foe Douglas Byrd Thursday in Pembroke.

After its 10-run opening frame, Purnell Swett (5-6, 4-2 United-8) scored three in the second, three in the third and nine in the fourth. Douglas Byrd (1-10, 0-5 United-8) scored one run in the first inning and three in the second.

Chavis had two hits and two runs in addition to his five runs driven in. Caden Locklear, Keithyn Hunt and Easton Oxendine also had two hits each for the Rams; Malachi Gales scored three runs and Chandon Sanderson, Jacey Jacobs, Keithyn Hunt, Waydan McMillan, Camden Hunt, Oxendine and Bladdon Hammonds each scored twice. Marcus Lowry had four RBIs and Riley Locklear, Keithyn Hunt and Connor Harris each had two.

Yonkery Gabe Nunez Ayala led Douglas Byrd with two hits; he and Wyatt Rodger each had one RBI for the Eagles.

The Rams will travel to Hoggard Saturday for a 3 p.m. nonconference matinee.