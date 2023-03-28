RALEIGH — Delsin Burkhart closed out competition at the Raleigh Relays in grand fashion on Saturday after seventh-place finish in the 800-meter Run at the Paul Derr Track.

Burkhart crossed the finish line with a personal-best time of 1:50.12. The performance broke UNCP Hall of Famer Jeff Moody’s 46-year-old school record in the 800-meter run by 0.18 seconds. The redshirt junior’s standout performance also marked an NCAA provisional qualifying mark.

Burkhart currently holds the second-fastest NCAA Division II time for the 800-meter Run this season.

Braves track & field teams post solid finish at Adidas Trojan Challenge

DaMarr Harvey logged a pair of top-three finishes while Jackline Kosgei, Lillian Marino and Kirsten Shuford each placed fourth in their respective events for the final day of the Adidas Trojan Challenge on Saturday at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track & Field Complex in Mount Olive.

Harvey claimed the 400-meter Dash title with a personal-best time of 48.11. The sophomore recorded a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.19, which is an NCAA provisional qualifying time. Tayvon Callahan captured a runner-up finish in the 110-meter Hurdles with an NCAA provisional time of 14.27. Jeffrey Gunter also picked up a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles.

On the women’s side, Kosgei established a new personal-best time in the 1500-meter run on the way to a fourth-place finish, while Lillian Marino walked away with a fourth-place finish in shot put. Newcomer Kirsten Shuford also established a new personal-best time in the 400-meter run and registered a fourth-place finish in the event.

The Braves will be back in action on Thursday for the William & Mary-hosted Colonial Relays. The three-day event will take place at the Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in Williamsburg, Va.