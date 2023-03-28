UNC Pembroke’s Marijo Wilkes puts the ball in play during a game against West Chester on March 13 in Pembroke. Wilkes is one of three Robeson County natives and 10 players from the Sandhills region on the Braves team.

PEMBROKE — Summer Bullard, Marijo Wilkes and Syniah Lancaster have played softball together since they were 8 years old. It’s not often a group of childhood friends is able to still play together even at the college level, but for these three, it has happened.

The trio, each from Robeson County, are part of a softball team at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a roster that heavily includes local and regional players. In addition to the three Robeson stars, seven more players from the Sandhills area are part of the team.

“There’s not a lot of kids from Robeson County that go through high school and leaves high school to have the opportunity to play in college,” Bullard said. “It’s very big for the local kids, from Purnell (Swett) and Lumberton, Robeson County to play at the next level.”

Wilkes, a Purnell Swett graduate, and Lancaster, a Lumberton graduate, began their college careers for the Braves last season. Bullard, the Robeson County high school Player of the Year last year in her senior season at Purnell Swett, joined the team this spring.

While the Braves (10-19 entering play Tuesday, 3-3 Conference Carolinas) have recruited the broader Sandhills area well, the three Robeson County players on the current team are the first in the program from a Robeson County high school since Lumberton’s LeAndra Oxendine in 2011-12.

“It definitely brings a good integral part of our program,” UNCP first-year head coach Stephanie Graziani said. “It’s important to have the local community, the local people a part of our program so we can continue to grow it, continue to get more local athletes at our field and in our program. It makes it feel home.”

Wilkes’ and Lancaster’s mothers both graduated from UNCP, and both grew up coming to watch the Braves play.

“I’ve been coming out here for a long time, maybe since middle school, coming to games out here,” Lancaster said. “I always felt like it was a good team to come to; their energy was always up and I just felt like it was a good gel between the girls, and that’s definitely the case between our team this year, we’re really close.”

Now, as players on the Braves team they used to watch from the bleachers, all three said they hope to provide an example for local girls who may aspire to one day play college softball — especially within the Native American population, of which all three are a part.

“Before we got here, a lot of people were like, y’all will never play out there, y’all will never get the opportunity, and even if you get on the team you’re not going to play,” Wilkes said. “I think us showing that we actually get out here and play and do our job, that opens doors for a lot of younger Native American kids.”

Being around other players who aren’t from Robeson County, the local trio say they have educated the other Braves about the area, including Lumbee culture.

“We’ve taught our girls a lot about Pembroke and powwows and stuff like that, so I think it’s good to have us here,” Lancaster said.

“(We can) spread our culture and them not just being here and not getting the full experience,” Wilkes said.

The three Robeson County players are among the 10 Braves players who hail from within an hour’s drive of Pembroke. The group also includes freshman outfielder Baylee Miller from Lake View, South Carolina; sisters Kinsley Sheppard, a sophomore pitcher, and Kadence Sheppard, a freshman outfielder, from Laurinburg; senior catcher/outfielder Lauren Hilbourn from Whiteville; freshman catcher/utility player Abby Riddle from Fayetteville; sophomore utility player Samantha Allred from Vass; and redshirt-sophomore utility player Connor Brisson from Dublin.

The local and regional flair helps contribute to strong fan support, Graziani said.

“It definitely enhances our environment,” Graziani said. “We have close to or around or over 200 people in the stands and around our facility each game and they’re so supportive. … It brings a good home-feeling environment to our team.”

While Wilkes and Lancaster’s paths to Pembroke were as simple as driving down the road to attend college, Bullard’s was less smooth. She signed to play at Division-I Charleston Southern, but chose to leave the school during the fall semester.

“I decided to come home and it was the best thing for me to do, and I thought I wasn’t going to play softball anymore, so I accepted it; it was sad by I accepted it,” Bullard said.

Bullard and Graziani discussed the possibility of her playing for the Braves, and she enrolled at UNCP for the spring semester. Because of the circumstances, Bullard required a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible, but got word on Jan. 4 — her birthday — that she had received the waiver.

“It was just the best feeling ever that I was going to be able to take my talent and play again, because I thought I was done,” Bullard said. “I’m just grateful for (Graziani) for giving me the opportunity, and grateful for these girls.”

Bullard is 2-6 in the circle this season with a 4.44 ERA in 52 innings pitched entering play Tuesday, with 57 strikeouts and one save. She also has a .250 batting average with three RBIs and two runs in 12 at-bats.

“She’s really come in just like hitting the ground running, and we’ve had a lot of good conversations with her, like ‘hey, you’re still working into you as an athlete, you’re still getting used to being in a program,’” Graziani said. “There’s still a lot of things that she’s got to do very quickly that a lot of people had time in the fall to do, so she’s really trying to grow through that, as well as a pitcher and a hitter.”

When Bullard joined the Braves, Wilkes and Lancaster felt a sense of team completeness knowing the local trio would be playing together once again.

“When we found out Summer was coming it was like ‘all of us are going to be here now,’” Lancaster said. “It was more of like, the gang’s back together, more than just me and Marijo here by ourselves.”

Wilkes has adjusted well to the college game, particularly in a breakout sophomore campaign this spring; she is second on the team in batting average (.361), RBIs (23), runs (18) and home runs (four), and leads the Braves with nine doubles, developing from a prototypical leadoff-hitter type into a more complete, all-around hitter.

“This year I’ve just stayed out of my own head and realized that I have the ability and I just don’t need anyone else telling me what I have to do,” Wilkes said. “I just stopped putting too much pressure on myself.”

Wilkes’ success includes a 4-for-4 doubleheader performance last week at Erskine, which earned her Brave of the Week honors from the UNCP athletic department.

“We’ve moved her around quite a bit and I feel like she’s handled wherever she was in the lineup, and I think we’ve found her comfort zone and wherever she can work and be most productive for us in the lineup,” Graziani said. “She’s just shown up and had such a good go-getter mentality.”

Lancaster is in a reserve role for the Braves, with one hit in three at-bats so far this season. But she also makes a big impact on the team’s performance, Graziani said.

“She brings the hometown energy; she’s just unique in her work ethic,” Graziani said. “She comes up and she shows out at practice, and she dives and she moves around different positions, and she’s been very good with pushing our defense and just stepping up. Whatever her role is, she owns it and she’s been a big part of keeping our environment up and consistent.”

As the Braves continue into the meat of conference play, they’ll look to improve on a sub-.500 overall record. But they’ll do so with a group that’s already close-knit, based largely on their close geographic ties.

“We’re growing with every game; regardless of the result, there is growth,” Graziani said. “We’re playing together and every game is an experience with this team together, and we just continue to grow in that and through that.”

