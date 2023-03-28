Lumberton senior La’Kayia Hunt signs to play basketball at Methodist University in a ceremony Tuesday in Lumberton. She is surrounded by her family.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior athlete La’Kayia Hunt is good enough to compete at the next level in any of the three sports she plays.

But basketball is the sport that means the most to her.

“Basketball, it’s an escape to life sometimes,” Hunt said. “When things aren’t going my way in life, I pick up a basketball, put in some headphones and play music. That’s always the thing I go to when I don’t have anything else.”

Hunt signed Tuesday to play college basketball at Methodist University in Fayetteville, announcing her choice by unzipping a neutral-colored jacket to unveil a Methodist t-shirt underneath.

“The environment, and the campus size, class size, I have everything I want and need,” Hunt said. “The coach just automatically wanted me and said I was the best fit. So I chose Methodist.”

A relatively small-framed point guard, Hunt averaged 11 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in her senior basketball season with the Pirates. She was named an All-County basketball selection for the third time.

“I think (Hunt) being a strong athlete in any sport, she definitely probably could have picked any sport to go compete at the next level,” Lumberton girls basketball coach Ivy Johnson said. “But just in basketball, she loves the sport, she’s had a lot of people help her get where she is today, and what sets her apart from so many others just brings her back to that competitiveness and that coachability and that extra drive she’s got in her motor.”

Hunt chose Methodist, an NCAA Division-III program, as she also had offers from Wingate and Francis Marion at the Division-II level and Division-III Hollins.

Hunt is also an All-County performer in volleyball, and had one volleyball offer from a school in Illinois. She hopes to also join Methodist’s track team as a sprinter.

“Methodist is getting an all-heart kind of kid. … She never settles, she’s a competitor,” Johnson said. “Not only is she a competitor in athletics, but she’s also top-notch in the classroom, strives to be her best. They’re getting a good kid that’s going to really represent them well, and give them everything that she can possibly give them.”

Hunt dedicated Tuesday’s signing to her late uncle and grandfather, and said that the memory of her grandfather — the reason she wears jersey No. 13 — is part of the reason she was able to achieve the dream of playing college basketball.

“The beginning of high school, I didn’t see it as big as I do now, but being able to fulfill this dream and take on to the next journey,” Hunt said. “And it means a lot to my papa too, and doing it all for him, so it means a lot to me.”