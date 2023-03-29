LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team held visiting Purnell Swett to four hits and earned a shutout win over its rival in a 9-0 decision Tuesday night.

Lumberton (10-2, 5-2 United-8 Conference) scored one run on an error in the first inning and scored a second-inning run when Kaleigh Martin hit the first pitch of the inning out of the ballpark. In the third, the Pirates got an RBI groundout from Tiara Stueck to score Aniya Merritt, an RBI double from Alona Hanna to plate Alyssa Stone and an RBI groundout by Martin to score Hanna, taking a 5-0 lead.

An Aniya Merritt fourth-inning RBI single scored the Pirates’ Carlee Register and a sacrifice fly by Stone plate Jaelyn Hammond before a third run in the inning was scored by Merritt on an error for an 8-0 lead. Lumberton added one more in the fifth, which scored on an error.

Martin pitched a complete-game four-hitter with no runs, three walks and five strikeouts, earning the win. Georgia Locklear, who took the loss, and Bella Finelli both pitched for Purnell Swett (4-8, 3-4 United-8); Locklear allowed four earned runs and Finelli allowed three.

Merritt had two hits with an RBI and a stolen base for the Pirates, Hanna had two doubles with an RBI and Martin had two hits with a home run and two RBIs. Stone had a double and an RBI, Stueck had a hit and two RBIs and Register had a hit and an RBI. Nyiah Walker and Hammond also recorded hits for the Pirates.

Nyla Mitchell had two hits and Lanna Hagans and Natalie Evington both had doubles for Purnell Swett.

Purnell Swett hosts nonconference foe Hoke County on Wednesday and Lumberton plays Thursday at Cape Fear.

Parker, Fairmont stop Clinton

Fairmont pitcher Noah Parker allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday at Clinton, leading the Golden Tornadoes to a 2-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference win over the Dark Horses.

Parker walked two and struck out seven in his outing, earning the win. Josiah Williams recorded one out for Fairmont (8-3, 3-2 Southeastern).

Fairmont scored its two runs in the third inning; the Golden Tornadoes had five hits against Jaxson Smith, who struck out 11 in the loss for Clinton (4-6, 1-4 Southeastern).

Nate Jones and Kenley Callahan each had one RBI for Fairmont; Jones and Josiah Williams each scored runs. Five different Golden Tornadoes totaled one hit each.

The teams meet again Friday in Fairmont.

McLean sparks Lady Rams past Seventy-First

Josie McLean recorded a hat trick with three goals for the Purnell Swett girls soccer team Tuesday, leading the Lady Rams to a 4-3 home conference victory over Seventy-First.

Anileigh Locklear also scored a goal for Purnell Swett (7-4, 2-3 United-8); Ava Giles had two assists.

McLean, who was named Robeson Cup tournament MVP after the Rams won the title on Saturday, now has 20 goals in 11 games this season for Purnell Swett.

Seventy-First is 5-4-2 overall and 1-4 in United-8 play.

The Rams travel to Hoke County in nonconference play Thursday.