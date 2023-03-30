HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Christian Jayne hit a go-ahead homer in the third inning and the 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team got 5 1/3 scoreless innings from its bullpen to rally past Coker, 4-3, on Tuesday evening at Tom J. New Field.

The result snapped a three-game skid for the Braves (24-8) who fought off a furious rally by the Cobras (14-22) to pick up their ninth road win of the campaign as well. The Black & Gold also stopped a two-game losing streak in Hartsville with the victory. Coker will visit Pembroke on April 4 for a rematch at Sammy Cox Field.

Chase Jernigan (1-0) spelled starter Tyler Strickland with two outs in the fourth, and picked up his first win of the season with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Trent Harris, who started the game at third base for the visitors, struck out two and allowed just two hits in the 7th, 8th and 9th innings to register his first save of the campaign.

Two errors by the UNCP defense in the second inning gave way to a pair of unearned runs by the hosts that allowed them to forge a 2-1 lead. Ashby Vining led off the frame with a double and later scored off an errant throwdown on a stolen base attempt. Jaylen Mack climbed aboard thanks to a costly fielding error, and crossed with the go-ahead run via a RBI single from Adam Wilkerson.

Carlos Amezquita hit a 1-out double in the third to get the party started for the Braves, and Christian Jayne followed with a home run to right field that gave the Black & Gold the lead for good. Kody O’Connor followed with a double to the gap in left field moments later, and Spencer Faulkner gave the visitors a 4-2 advantage with a RBI single up the middle.

Coker used a walk, as well as another ill-timed error by the Braves, to get its first two runners aboard in the ninth, but came away empty-handed. Trent Harris got a good roll on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Jaylen Mack, then got Adam Wilkerson and Donavan Frayer on routine grounders to Will Hood at first base.

Jayne finished with three hits, including a double and a home run, and three RBIs for the Braves and Amezquita had two hits and scored twice.

Coker’s Cameron Ferrell had two hits and Mack walked twice and scored twice. Lawson Otte (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Cobras.

UNCP will step back into Conference Carolinas play this weekend when it welcomes Erskine (18-11, 8-9 CC) to Pembroke for a weekend set. The squads will open the series with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday at Sammy Cox Field.