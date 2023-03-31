Lumberton’s Nyiah Walker puts the ball in play during Thursday’s game against Cape Fear in Fayetteville.

Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone puts the ball in play during Thursday’s game against Cape Fear in Fayetteville.

The Lumberton softball team celebrates after the final out of Thursday’s game against Cape Fear in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Down three runs in the seventh, four different Lumberton softball players came to the plate with the possibility of making the game’s final out.

Instead, each kept the inning alive — in turn keeping the game alive, tying it in that frame before the Pirates ultimately earned an 8-7 victory in nine innings Thursday at Cape Fear.

“We didn’t give up,” said Lumberton catcher Tiara Stueck, who had the go-ahead RBI in the ninth. “We kept pushing and pushing and pushing, and we were successful.”

The win keeps Lumberton (11-2, 6-2 United-8 Conference) in the thick of the United-8 Conference championship hunt, alongside Cape Fear (7-2, 4-2 United-8), behind conference leader South View.

“One of our mottos we’ve been talking about is we needed to be in a situation where we started expecting to win games like this. I think we busted down the wall tonight,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We got out of here with a win because they expect to make big plays, expect to make big pitches, expect to figure out a way to win ballgames. And we did. We were locked in from the get go.”

Alyssa Stone began the seventh-inning rally with a one-out single, but remained at first base with two outs and the Pirates trailing 7-4. Tiara Stueck walked and Nyiah Walker reached on an error, allowing Stone to score. Kaleigh Martin’s bloop single brought home courtesy runner Leea Wilkins, then Halona Sampson singled to drive in Walker and tie the game.

“We had big hit after big hit,” Register said. “Even from the third inning, when they jumped up scored two runs, we answered right back in the fourth, they answered back, we answered back. It was a heck of a ballgame. The girls stepped up; we expected to win that game. … We’re starting to believe in ourselves and realize how capable we are.”

After neither team scored in the eighth, Alona Hanna led off the ninth for Lumberton with an infield single before Stueck doubled to plate Hanna and give the Pirates an 8-7 lead.

“I swung and missed at the first pitch, and the second pitch I knew she was going to throw me a changeup, so I sat on it and took it to the outfield,” Stueck said.

Cape Fear scored at least one run in four straight innings from the third to the sixth, but once the Pirates tied the game in the seventh — and needed a scoreless bottom half to keep the game alive — they held the Colts scoreless in the seventh, eighth and ninth.

Halona Sampson pitched the last five innings and allowed one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts, earning the win. Kaleigh Martin started for Lumberton and allowed five runs and six hits with five strikeouts in four innings.

“Kaliegh pitched a good game to start us off with, and gave us a chance,” Register said. “Halona shut the door for us. … Halona stepped up and shut them down, and we had to play good defense towards the end there.”

Lex Glemaker pitched all nine innings for Cape Fear, with five earned runs allowed and 10 strikeouts.

Aniya Merritt had three hits and Stone, Hanna, Stueck, Martin and Sampson each had two for Lumberton; Hanna, Stueck and Sampson had two RBIs and Stone and Stueck each scored twice.

Noni McFadden had three hits and three RBIs for Cape Fear; Glemaker and Kailee Meredith each had two hits, with Glemaker recording an RBI.

Cape Fear struck first in the third inning when Glemaker and McFadden had back-to-back RBI singles to take a 2-0 lead. Lumberton answered to tie the game in the top of the fourth; Stueck hit a solo home run and Sampson singled to drive home Martin and make it 2-2.

Gracie Horne doubled to plate Avery Jones and give Cape Fear a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Lumberton took its first lead of the evening when Hanna singled to bring home both Merritt and Stone, who both reached on infield singles, to make it 4-3.

McFadden doubled off the wall to plate Meredith and Glemaker in the fifth, giving Cape Fear back the lead, 5-4.

After a scoreless sixth by Lumberton, Cape Fear took a 7-4 lead in the bottom half after an RBI single by Meredith and a run scored on an error.

Lumberton hosts Jack Britt on Tuesday before a pivotal United-8 game Thursday at home against South View.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do, we’ve got to win some more ballgames, but it puts us in the conversation for a championship,” Register said. “And that’s one of our goals every year.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.