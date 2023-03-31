FAYETTEVILLE — A nine-run sixth inning blew open what had been a close game Thursday as the Lumberton baseball team beat Cape Fear 14-4 in six innings, handing the league-leading Colts their first United-8 Conference loss.

Lumberton (7-4, 6-2 United-8) scored one run in the second and four in the fifth before their sixth-inning outburst. Cape Fear (7-6, 6-1 United-8) scored two runs each in the third and fifth innings.

Garret Smith pitched a complete game for the Pirates, allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts to earn the win. The senior also had three hits with two runs and two RBIs at the plate.

Travon Moore had three RBIs and Jacobey Brayboy and Damion Robinson each had one RBI and two runs scored for the Pirates; Tashawn Stocks also scored twice.

Lumberton hosts Jack Britt on Tuesday.

In other local baseball action Thursday, Scotland defeated St. Pauls 14-13 in 10 innings; St. Pauls led 10-0 before a 10-run fifth by the Scots tied the game, and both teams scored three runs in the sixth.

Purnell Swett softball shuts out Hoke

The Purnell Swett softball team earned a 6-0 win over Hoke County in nonconference play Thurdsay.

Purnell Swett (5-8) scored two runs in the third, on an RBI single by Georgia Locklear, had one run in the fifth on a Jayla Graham sacrifice fly and had three runs in the sixth, with a two-run Bella Finelli double and an RBI double by Graham.

Nyla Mitchell and Georgia Locklear each had three hits for Purnell Swett. Finelli had two hits, with a double and a triple, and two RBIs, Graham had two hits and two RBIs and Braesha Oxendine had two hits.

Alaina Goins and Kamym King each had two hits for Hoke County (4-8).

The Rams play Friday at Gray’s Creek.