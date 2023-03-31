LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Glenn Patterson Sr. released brackets for the upcoming Robeson County Slugfest Friday at the event’s preview luncheon at PSRC Central Office.

The baseball Slugfest will be played for the 30th time, while the softball tournament is in its 12th edition. This year’s tournaments will be played April 8, 10 and 11 at the new Red Springs High School Athletic Complex.

In addition to the five Robeson County high schools, both events will include Hoke County; the baseball tournament will also include Heide Trask and North Brunswick, while the softball tournament will include South Brunswick and East Columbus.

Southern Lee, the 2022 Slugfest baseball champion, is not in the tournament field.

Hoke County and 2022 Slugfest runner-up Fairmont will open the baseball tournament at 10 a.m. on April 8. North Brunswick will face Purnell Swett at 1 p.m., Lumberton will play St. Pauls at 4 p.m. and Heide Trask will face tournament host Red Springs at 7 p.m.

The tournament will take a day off on Sunday before resuming on Monday, April 10. The Hoke County-Fairmont and North Brunswick-Purnell Swett winners will play in the first semifinal at 4 p.m., while the losers of those two first-round games will open the consolation round at 10 a.m. The Lumberton-St. Pauls and Heide Trask-Red Springs winners will meet in the second semifinal at 7 p.m., while the losers of those two first-round games will play at 1 p.m.

The championship game will be played between the two semifinal-round winners at 7 p.m. on April 11. The semifinal-round losers will play for third place at 4 p.m. that day and the two consolation-round winners will play for fifth place at 1 p.m.

In the softball bracket, Hoke County and St. Pauls will open the tournament at 10 a.m. on April 8. South Brunswick and Fairmont will meet at 1 p.m., East Columbus will face defending champion Purnell Swett at 4 p.m. and 2022 runner-up Lumberton will play tournament host Red Springs at 7 p.m.

On Monday, April 10, the Hoke County-St. Pauls winner will face the South Brunswick-Fairmont winner at 4 p.m. in the first semifinal, while the losers of those two first-round games will play in the consolation round at 10 a.m. The East Columbus-Purnell Swett and Lumberton-Red Springs winners will meet at 7 p.m. on April 10, while the losers of those two first-round games will play at 1 p.m. in the consolation round.

The two consolation-round winners will play for fifth place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, with the two semifinal-round losers playing in the third-place game at 4 p.m. before the championship game at 7 p.m. between the two semifinal-round winners.