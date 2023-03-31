Leaves Rams after 3 years to take job in SC

PEMBROKE — Stephen Roberson resigned Wednesday as Purnell Swett’s head football coach after three seasons leading the Rams.

Roberson has stepped down to become the head coach at Columbia High School in Columbia, South Carolina, he told The Robesonian.

“It’s just an opportunity,” Roberson said. “There’s definitely a difference in facilities, and in pay, so it’s just the right thing for me and my family.”

“We hate to see him go,” Purnell Swett athletic director William Deese said. “I think he’s just looking for a better opportunity for him and his family moving forward. He’s a good coach, worked hard; worked with the community and worked with the kids, and he was a big part in the community in the time he was here. I wish him the best and hopefully he’ll be successful wherever he goes.”

Roberson joined the program in January 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pandemic had a massive effect on his tenure. His first season was delayed until the spring of 2021, and the Rams were 0-5 in the truncated campaign. Then, in the fall of 2021, the Rams had to pause their season three times due to COVID-19 protocols before playing a single game, they were ultimately 1-5.

Purnell Swett was 3-7 last fall in Roberson’s only full season with the program, bringing the coach’s overall record with the school to 4-17.

Roberson previously served as head coach at South Robeson and Westover, as well as C.A. Johnston in Columbia, South Carolina. He was also previously an assistant at Purnell Swett.

Roberson took the chance Friday to show his appreciation to the Purnell Swett community for his time as head coach.

“Purnell Swett High School, thank you for welcoming me with open arms, as the head football coach,” Roberson said. “The support for the football program is been truly appreciated. I am proud to have coached such an amazing group of student-athletes, and even more proud of the progress we were able to make over the last three years.”

Roberson also expresses his appreciation to Purnell Swett principal Clyde Leviner, Deese, the Purnell Swett faculty, football parents, namely including Danita Wilkes and Tonya Deese, and his assistant coaches.

“I appreciate the coaches that sacrificed time away from your families; your dedication to the program and this program has not gone unnoticed,” Roberson said. “I want to thank each and every player that allowed me to coach you over the past 3 seasons. Your hard work and belief in our process, has started to pay off. I expect great things from you all going forward.

The job has already been posted as Purnell Swett now looks to find Roberson’s replacement, Deese said.

“Hopefully we can get some good candidates to come in and hopefully we can get someone to come in as soon as possible and get ready for the 2023 fall season,” Deese said. ” (We want) someone who will get out in the community, go to the feeder schools and build from there, build the program. Have somebody in to pique the interest of the kids and get them to play ball. Someone who will get them stronger, a good organizer. Someone who’s knowledgeable of what he does and his coaching abilities. Somebody who’s outgoing, demanding and will work will with the community and the school system.”

Purnell Swett will be the third Robeson County school to change head football coaches this offseason after Dennis McFatten replaced Adam Deese at Lumberton and Jeremy Carthen replaced Lonnie Cox at Fairmont.

