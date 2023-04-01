PEMBROKE – The 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team offset an early 1-0 deficit on Joey Rezek’s game-tying double in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Erskine answered with nine-straight runs, including seven off of home runs, to top the Braves, 10-3, in Friday’s series opener at Sammy Cox Field.

The setback snapped a 9-game home win streak for the Braves (24-9, 10-6 CC) who have now dropped three of the last five matchups with the Flying Fleet. Erskine (19-12, 9-9) has now captured four of its last five outings, and raked in its 11th road win of the season with Friday’s result as well.

Erskine’s Dale Francis broke a 1-1 stalemate with a leadoff homer in the seventh inning that gave the Flying Fleet the lead for good.

The Flying Fleet tacked five insurance runs on the board on just three hits in the eighth. Dale Francis punched a one-out RBI single into left field to provide the first run of the frame, and Juan Jaime finishing off the big inning with a grand slam two batters later.

Ethan Ott had two hits with a double for UNCP; Joey Rezek had three walks, a hit and an RBI and Trent Harris had a hit and an RBI. Evan McLean (3-2) was the losing pitcher.

Francis finished with three hits, two home runs and four RBIs for Erskine, Ashby Smith had three hits with a home run and Jaime had two hits including his grand slam. Joe Alegre (6-2) pitched six innings with one run allowed and seven strikeouts to earn the win.

The Braves will close out the weekend series against Erskine with a Saturday doubleheader at Sammy Cox Field. First pitch of the seven-inning/nine-inning double dip is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Braves track & field has two qualifying times at Colonial Relays

Joshua Chepkesir and Delsin Burkhart each logged NCAA provisional qualifying times for the UNC Pembroke track & field teams on the opening day of the Colonial Relays on Friday at the Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field.

Burkhart finished first in the 83-man field in the 1500-meter title with a personal-best time of 3:52.40. Chepkesir claimed a runner-up finish in the invite section of the 5000-meter run with a personal-best time of 14:16.59. Jack Phieffer logged a personal-best time in the 5000-meter run on the way to a 20th place finish.

On the women’s side, Jackline Kosgei picked up a seventh-place finish in the 5000-meter run with a personal-best time, with Kathryn Anderson finished 11th in event. Julia Van Dine established a new personal-best in the 800-meter run on the way to a 28th place finish.

The Braves combined for eight personal-best times during Friday’s competition. UNCP will conclude action at the Colonial Relays on Saturday at the Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field.

Braves track & field kicks off action at VertKlasse Meeting

Aly Hudspeth logged a top-10 finish in High Jump while Kendrick Lewis finish inside the top-20 of Long Jump on the opening day of the VertKlasse Meeting for the UNC Pembroke track & field teams.

Hudspeth placed seventh in high jump with a mark of 1.54 meters, while Lillian Marino registered a 32nd-place finish in shot put with a throw of 10.59 meters. Micaiah Darity picked up a 31st-place finish in long jump with a mark of 5.10 meters.

On the men’s side, Lewis placed 17th after a mark of 6.73 meters, while Bennie Oxendine recorded the only personal-best mark of the day with a 14.38-meter throw in shot put on the way to a 19th-place finish. Ben Oxendine placed 21st in javelin throw, while Cedric Douglas finished in 25th place of shot put.

The Braves will close out weekend competition on Saturday for the final day of the VertKlasse Meeting at Vert Stadium.

UNCP swimming picks up conference sportsmanship award

As a testament to character both in the competitive arena and outside of it, the UNC Pembroke swimming team was honored on Thursday as the Conference Carolinas Messick Sportsmanship Award winner for women’s swimming & diving.

It is the first-such honor for a UNCP team since the department rejoined Conference Carolinas prior to the 2021-22 athletic season. Following the conclusion of each athletic season, the league office crowns an overall departmental winner, as well as a winner for both men’s and women’s teams. UNCP previous collected the overall Messick Sportsmanship Award following the 1986-87 athletic season.

The Conference Carolinas Directors of Athletics implemented the process by which the Conference Carolinas Messick Sportsmanship Awards are determined. A student-athlete and coach from each institution vote separately upon the sportsmanship of all conference competitors. Each institution then submits those votes to the conference office where the averages are then calculated to decide the winner for each conference-sponsored sport.

The Team Messick Sportsmanship Awards are named after John D. Messick, who was the President of former conference member East Carolina from 1947-59. Messick truly championed sportsmanship and even wrote a book entitled, “Personality and Character Development.”