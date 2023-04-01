FAIRMONT — The Fairmont baseball team lost 8-7 to Clinton in Friday’s home Southeastern Athletic Conference contest.

Clinton (5-6, 1-4 Southeastern) scored four runs in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Fairmont (8-4, 3-3 Southeastern), which was outhit the Dark Horses 13-9, scored four runs in the third, two in the fourth and one each in the sixth and seventh.

Stanley Scott had three hits and three RBIs to lead Fairmont. Mynkoda Smith had two hits and a run, Nate Jones had a hit with two runs and two RBIs, Noah Parker had a hit, two runs and an RBI and Josiah Williams and Parker Chavis each had one hit and one run.

Jones pitched 5 2/3 innings for Fairmont with seven runs allowed and took the loss. Smith allowed one unearned run in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

Jaxson Smith had four hits and an RBI for the Dark Horses, Camden Davis had two hits and an RBI, Cooper Sessoms had two RBIs and a run and Dawson Smith and Connor Tyner each scored twice.

Brennan Bell pitched 6 1/3 innings for Clinton with five earned runs and six strikeouts to earn the win.

Fairmont beat Clinton 2-0 in the first game of the two-game series Tuesday.

Fairmont hosts West Bladen Tuesday in the first of a two-game conference series.