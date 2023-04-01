Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, April 28 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captains-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. The entry fee includes all golf fees, range balls, lunch, a meal after play, plus beer and soft drinks. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9991 to sign up.

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over J.D. McGirt and Kent Chavis. Knocky Thorndyke and Roy Williamson were the winners of the second flight with Daryl McIver and Richard Lowery taking second place. The third flight was won by Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis with Jerry Stubbs and John Row coming in second place. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the fourth-flight winners with Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones coming in second place. Tom Holland, J.D. McGirt, Warren Bowen, and Jim Rogers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Note the new time of 9 a.m.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 71, James Thompson 73, Tom Lee 74, Mark Smith 75, Rickey Hamilton 77, David Miller 77, Jimmy Green 77, Tim Moore 77, Butch Lennon 77, Rick Smith 78 and Randy Williamson 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 63, winning by one stroke over Al Almond and Lonail Locklear.

Lea Hepler and L.H. Hepler won the first flight with a 72, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Pandora Carter and Al Wall.

Closest to the pin winners were Bobby Benton, Tiger Will, Bucky Beasley.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

