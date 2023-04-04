Special Olympics athlete Nathan Simon completes the softball throw as volunteer Jerome Hunt looks on.

Special Olympics athletes receive their medals after an event. Pictured, from left, are Destiny Bullock, Fredy Garcia Rosaldo and Kaila Oxendine.

Lamont Taylor parades the Special Olympics torch around the track before lighting the torch during the event’s opening ceremony.

Special Olympics athlete Trey Lewis completes the softball throw as volunteer Jerome Hunt looks on.

The Robeson County Special Olympics were held Tuesday morning at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Grace P. Johnson Stadium, with over 200 competitors and well over 100 volunteers, including many UNCP students, participating. This is the first time the event has been held since the spring of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured, Special Olympics athlete Cameron Sinclair high-fives volunteer Audrey Ferguson after completing the 50-meter run.

Special Olympics athletes compete in the 50-meter run.

Special Olympics athlete Alfredo Marban completes the running long jump.

Special Olympics athletes cheer during the event’s opening ceremony.

Special Olympics athlete Nathan Simon completes the softball throw as volunteer Jerome Hunt looks on.

