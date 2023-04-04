PEMBROKE — An event title and registering an NCAA provisional qualifying time at the Colonial Relay paid dividends for Delsin Burkhart who has been named as the Conference Carolinas Track Athlete of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

A native of Fayetteville, Burkhart logged an NCAA provisional qualifying time in the 1500-meter run on Friday for the opening day of the Colonial Relays. Burkhart cruised to an event title in the event with a personal-best time of 3:52.40. The redshirt junior also competed in the 800-meter run where he placed third in the event with a time of 1:52.48.

Burkhart has now recorded NCAA provisional qualifying times in the 800-meter run as well as the 1500-meter run. He currently holds the fastest time in both events for Conference Carolinas and is seventh nationally in the 800-meter run.

Braves softball player Lauren Hilbourn has also been named as Conference Carolinas Player of the Week after an impressive weekend on the diamond, league officials announced Tuesday.

An everyday starter for the Black & Gold, Hilbourn posted a .625 batting average after an impressive 10-for-16 performance from the plate in six games. The Chadbourn native drove in team-best 11 runs while registered a double, a pair of triples, and four home runs. The senior finished the week with a 1.688 slugging percentage and a .700 on base percentage. Hilbourn’s week was highlighted by a three-run walk-off homer against North Greenville on Saturday.

Hilbourn is third in Conference Carolinas for triples this season with three, and is 13th in the league for slugging percentage.