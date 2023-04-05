LUMBERTON — In a game similar to the one played between the two schools 10 days earlier in the Robeson Cup, the Lumberton and Purnell Swett girls soccer teams played a defensive contest, and both teams struggled to get the ball in the net.

But the best player on the field twice breached the Lumberton back line, leading the Rams to a 2-0 victory.

“It was a really good game, it was really close,” said Purnell Swett forward Josie McLean, who scored both Rams goals. “It could’ve went either way in the beginning, but luckily our defense hit it down in the beginning and our mids found good through balls to get it up top to where we were at, and we were able to get it to the back of the net.”

The first half remained scoreless for nearly 34 minutes before McLean scored for Purnell Swett (9-4-1, 4-3 United-8 Conference) at the 6:03 mark on a running shot from 15 yards out, assisted by Wren Jacobs.

“I’ve been asking her to play off the defender’s shoulders lately, instead of coming straight back to the ball and having her back to the goal, and I’ve asked her to be more open to receiving the ball and receive it and go to goal, instead of having to turn to goal,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “And she’s really been working on that in practice and hopefully we keep continuing that as the season progresses.”

“I received the ball, almost in the middle (of the field), and I went through,” McLean said. “The goalkeeper got her hands on it, but luckily it rolled by and got into the back (of the net).”

The defensive struggle continued into the second half, with both goalkeepers making a few saves each; this included two good saves by Lumberton’s Brianna Richardson in back-to-back fashion just seconds apart with 27 minutes remaining.

“Defensively I thought we did a really good job,” Lumberton coach Ethan Freeman said. “I thought we did well containing Josie for the most part; we just have to find that final pass in the final third to try to get a goal. Goals make a difference; if you can get a goal, it gets the other team a little more nervous and on their back heels a little bit.”

With Purnell Swett nearing victory in the final minutes, the Rams put it away with a second goal with 2:55 to play. Off an Ava Giles corner kick, McLean deflected the ball towards the goal — and it found the back of the net.

“I was asking Ava earlier to just have more oomph on her service instead of just casually putting it into the box, and she really put something on it that time, and it just ricocheted off Josie’s knee it seemed like and went in,” Strickland said. “I’ll take it; any way we can get a goal that works for me.”

The game marked the halfway mark in conference play for both teams, but also comes just before a spring break pause. Purnell Swett hosts Gray’s Creek Wednesday before a 13-day break, while Lumberton (4-10-1, 2-5 United-8) doesn’t play again until April 18 against Jack Britt.

“I think this gave us some confidence, because the first time we played them it was a really close game, we went to overtime,” McLean said. “I think this helped us gain our confidence back, and (we’re) able to play better and improve in the next games.”

“I’m excited to play everybody one more time,” Freeman said. “One of our goals is to finish in the top half of the conference, and even though we’ve lost some key games … we’ve had close games with everybody. Jack Britt, these guys twice now, and even Seventy-First wasn’t our best game, but I’d like to see them again and I think it’ll be a different outcome next time.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.