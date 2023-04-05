PEMBROKE — Camden Hunt’s double to the left-center-field gap in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed Keithyn Hunt to score the winning run as the Purnell Swett baseball team earned a 7-6 walk-off win over Cape Fear at home Tuesday.

Keithyn Hunt reached on a single earlier in the inning for Purnell Swett. Cape Fear had forced a bottom of the seventh by scoring two runs to tie the game in the top half of the inning.

The Colts also scored two first-inning runs and one each in the fifth and sixth. The Rams scored three runs in the third inning and one in the fourth, taking a 4-2 lead, and added two in the fifth for a 6-3 advantage.

With the win, Purnell Swett (8-7, 6-2 United-8 Conference) pulled into a loss-column tie with Cape Fear (7-7, 6-2 United-8) and Lumberton for the United-8 lead.

Jacob Chavis pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits with eight strikeouts, for Purnell Swett. Chandon Sanderson allowed one hit in 2/3 of an inning in the seventh and earned the win.

Caden Jeffrey pitched the first five innings and Nate West pitched the sixth for Cape Fear; Mason Hughes came in in the seventh inning and took the loss.

Sanderson had three hits with a run and an RBI for the Rams; Keithyn Hunt had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Chavis had two hits, Jacey Jacobs had a hit and two RBIs, Malachi Gales had a hit and a run, Waydan McMillan and Riley Locklear each recorded hits and Connor Harris scored one run.

Evan Bunce had a hit and two RBIs for Cape Fear and Lucca Pascarella scored twice with a hit and an RBI. Ethan Wienand also scored two runs.

Purnell Swett continues conference play Thursday at Jack Britt before the Rams play North Brunswick in their Robeson County Slugfest opener on Saturday.

Fairmont tops West Bladen

The Fairmont baseball team earned a 4-1 win in Southeastern Athletic Conference play over West Bladen at home on Tuesday in the first game of a two-game league series.

Mynkoda Smith scattered six hits over six innings, allowing one run with eight strikeouts for Fairmont (9-4, 4-3 Southeastern). Noah Parker struck out two batters in a hitless, scoreless seventh to earn the save.

The Golden Tornadoes scored two runs each in the third and fifth innings. West Bladen (10-4, 3-2 Southeastern) scored one run in the sixth.

Six Fairmont players totaled one hit each; Parker had two runs and an RBI, Roderick Deese scored two runs and Kenley Callahan had three RBIs.

Garrett Dunham and Brady Durden each had two hits for the Knights, with Jordan Hester driving in Dunham for the team’s only run.

The teams meet again for the second game of the series Wednesday in Bladenboro.

Lady Pirates sail past Buccaneers

The Lumberton softball team earned an 8-2 win in Tuesday’s United-8 Conference home game against Jack Britt.

Lumberton (12-2, 7-2 United-8) scored one run in the second inning, two in the third and five in the fifth. Jack Britt (4-9, 2-6 United-8) scored two runs in the sixth. The Pirates outhit the Buccaneers 10-2.

Tiara Stueck had three hits, including a double and her sixth home run of the season, and tallied four RBIs. Kaleigh Martin had two hits with an RBI and Aniya Merritt, Niyah Walker and Halona Sampson each had a hit and an RBI; Jaelyn Hammond also had two hits.

Martin pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts, to earn the win. Halona Sampson struck out one batter pitching the final 1 1/3 innings.

Brianna Sloan and Katelyn Villareal each had hits and Villareal had an RBI for the Buccaneers; Jordan McCrimmon pitched the first five innings and took the loss, and Villareal pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Lumberton hosts league-leading South View Thursday before its Robeson County Slugfest opener against tournament host Red Springs on Saturday.