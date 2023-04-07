FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett baseball team remained in a loss-column tie for first place in the United-8 Conference with a 12-4 league win at Jack Britt Thursday.

Purnell Swett (9-7, 8-2 United-8) struck quickly for five runs in the first inning and added two in the third, three in the sixth and two in the seventh. Jack Britt (6-9, 3-7 United-8) scored one run in the second inning and three in the fifth.

Malachi Gales had three hits, two RBIs and a run to lead the Rams offense at the top of the lineup. Riley Locklear and Keithyn Hunt each had two hits and two RBIs, with Hunt also scoring twice; Waydan McMillan had a hit with two RBIs and two runs, Camden Hunt had a hit with two RBIs and one run, Connor Harris scored three times and Bladdon Hammonds, Marcus Lowry and Chandon Sanderson each scored once.

Jaythan Locklear earned the win, pitching six innings with two earned runs allowed on four hits with five strikeouts. Keithyn Hunt allowed one hit and struck out one in one scoreless inning.

Landen Edwards had two hits with a run for Jack Britt and Jabari Lee scored twice. Anthony Spatorico and Cale Strickland had RBIs.

Louis Smelcer started and took the loss for Jack Britt; Lee pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Buccaneers.

Purnell Swett opens its Robeson County Slugfest Monday at 1 p.m. against North Brunswick.

Pirates drop low-scoring game against South View

The Lumberton baseball team lost a 1-0 home game to United-8 foe South View Thursday.

Lumberton (8-5, 7-3 United-8) fell out of a loss-column tie for first in the United-8 with the loss.

Naythien Peterson-McNamara pitched a four-hit shutout with no walks and 10 strikeouts for South View (9-6, 6-4 United-8). Garret Smith took a hard-luck loss for the Pirates with one run allowed on six hits in seven innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Sam Beck had two hits for Lumberton and Kendall Anderson, Caleb Maynor, Jaylon Oxendine and Travon Moore each had one.

Josh Pitts led South View with three hits and scored the Tigers’ only run. David Ramsey had a hit and an RBI.

Lumberton will face St. Pauls in the first round of the Robeson County Slugfest at 4 p.m. Monday at Red Springs.

Lady Rams top Buccaneers

The Purnell Swett softball team earned a 14-5 conference win over Jack Britt Thursday in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett (6-10, 4-6 United-8) scored six runs in the first inning, one each in the second and third and two each in the fourth, fifth and seventh; the Rams totaled 21 hits. Jack Britt (4-10, 2-7 United-8) had one run each in the first and fourth innings and three runs in the fifth.

Nyla Mitchell had four hits with a double and two RBIs for Purnell Swett, Bella Finelli had three hits with a double and three runs, Georgia Locklear had three hits and three RBIs, Lanna Haggans had three hits with a double and three RBIs and Nylah Johnson had three hits and two RBIs.

Ennovi Sandoval had two hits for Jack Britt including a fourth-inning home run and Jordan McCrimmon hit a three-run homer in the fifth.

Finelli earned the win in the circle for Purnell Swett and Jack Britt’s McCrimmon took the loss.

Purnell Swett opens its Robeson County Slugfest Monday at 4 p.m. against East Columbus.

In other local action Thursday, Midway baseball defeated St. Pauls 3-2 and Midway softball beat St. Pauls 16-1.